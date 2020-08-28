Three Jackson County residents had a terrifying experience in Lexington, KY over the weekend. Brandon Powell and Alicia Spurlock and her daughter Lexi were shopping at Fayette Mall on Sunday when an altercation inside the mall ended with gunfire. Powell said he was in the bathroom when he heard what sounded like someone slapping the stall walls. “At first I just thought it was a bunch of young kids being mad or something,” Powell said. However, shortly after the sounds were heard a woman barged into the men’s room where Powell was located. “She apologized and said, I’m sorry but someone is shooting,” he said. Powell said he carefully exited the bathroom and then saw a guy with an exit door open.
Spurlock reported, “It was the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced! Me and my daughter were in the Simply Southern store and my boyfriend Brandon was in the bathroom and as we came out we walked toward the left and all of a sudden we just heard loud banging noises and people started running. It took us a minute to figure out what was going on. We just took off running and then I figured out someone was shooting and I hurried and called Brandon and told him that somebody was in the mall shooting and to hurry and get outside! Brandon said that Alicia called him at 4:02 pm.
Alicia said her daughter Lexi, 16, a student at JCHS was “scared to death!” “We were both crying. We’ve never experienced anything like that,” Alicia reported. “We just heard multiple gunshots,” Spurlock reported. Brandon described he recalled hearing 8 or 9 shots in rapid succession. Patrons started a stampede toward the exits after hearing gunshots. Law enforcement evacuated the mall and conducted searches throughout each store after the officers confirmed a shooting had taken place inside the building.
At 4pm, police urged the public to keep clear of the area surrounding Fayette Mall after law enforcement officials received reports of gunfire and a possible active shooter.
Brandon said that was impossible to know if it was an isolated incident between two or more specific parties or if it was just a random mass shooting that was transpiring. Not knowing which was the case created a lot of anxiety, Brandon said.
But a little more than an hour later, Lexington police tweeted: 'THIS IS NOT AN ACTIVE SHOOTER.'
Cops surrounded the mall which was put on lockdown as shoppers were told to shelter in place, while locals have been told to avoid the area. Video posted to social media by mall patrons show a long line of people calmly file out of the building through what appears to be a side emergency exit.
In the video as the customers leave the building, they walk out toward the parking lot and front entrance, and one can note a heavy police presence. Several fire department vehicles were also at the scene.
There were unconfirmed witness reports that an unidentified man was shot in the head during the incident, according to early news reports. Other reports indicated that witnesses saw someone being carried out on a stretcher.
On Monday it was confirmed that a 17-year-old died as a result of the shooting at Fayette Mall on Sunday. The Fayette County Coroner's Office on Monday morning identified the victim as 17-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr., of Lexington. Bottoms was transported UK Medical Center at about 4 p.m Sunday where he was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m.
Police on Monday arrested two suspects in connection to the deadly shooting. Nasir Lyons and Cion Townsend, both 18, were arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence. Police said the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident stemming from a verbal altercation between the shooter, Bottoms, and other individuals. According to law enforcement reports, the incident involved a single suspect who fired shots at Bottoms and then fled the scene.
Two other victims, a 41-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, were also injured in the shooting. Police said the two victims were not believed to have been involved in the altercation.
According to Brandon and Alicia the shooting appeared to take place in front of Bath and Body Works.
One Lexington shopper who was inside Bath and Body Works corroborated this reporting that she witnessed an argument outside of the shop that escalated when someone pulled out a gun. “Held it up at face level... and he shot four shots off,” the shopper reported. The shopper, who wished to remain anonymous, says she was escorted with others toward the back of the store. "We stayed in the bathroom until police got us out of the service door to Bath and Body Works, and they walked us around all of the blood to take us outside," reported the shopper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.