Brody Keck and the Jackson County Dispatchers are Front-Line Heroes
When it comes to front-line workers, no group of individuals stand out more than our local emergency dispatchers. One individual stand-out amongst that group is Brody Keck. Brody Keck is the son of Mary Ann Keck and grandson of Logos and Elaine Smith. Brody is married to Madison Estridge-Keck and they have two children: Madeline Brooke, age 3 and Gentry Logos, age 8 months. Brody is a 2013 graduate of JCHS. He began his career as a junior volunteer firefighter in 2010 at Gray Hawk Fire Department, the department his grandfather Logos and his great uncles Tyra Brumback, Joe Madden, and Troy Coffee helped found in the 1970’s. Brody is a certified firefighter by the State Fire Commission. He began his career as a dispatcher in 2013 at Jackson County and graduated from the KSP Telecommunications Academy in Frankfort in 2016. After working at KSP Post 7 Richmond, he returned to Jackson County 911 in 2017. He became an EMT in 2018 and was appointed deputy director of Jackson County Emergency Management in 2021 and still dispatches a few days a week and assists in training new dispatchers. Brody is a member of the Cumberland Valley Mounted Search and Rescue team. Brody is an ordained Baptist pastor currently serving in a teaching role at Gray Hawk Baptist Church.
Most are familiar with the blackened American flag clothing and stickers with either a thin red line representing firefighters or the thin blue line representing law enforcement. The thin gold line is often the thinnest and thus often overlooked. The thin gold line is representative of the golden glue which binds all of the responders together: 911 dispatchers.
Jackson County is fortunate to staff their own 911 center twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year. Keck along with the other men and women of the agency work nights, holidays, and weekends fielding all emergency and administrative calls for service which require law enforcement, EMS, fire department, emergency management, and after-hours emergency calls requiring notification of social services, utility companies, county road departments, and the state highway department. Jackson County’s 911 dispatchers often work their shift alone and are responsible for answering all calls, notifying appropriate agencies, thoroughly documenting information, and providing directions to responders. Most importantly, dispatchers are responsible for ensuring the safety of their responders and the citizens of Jackson County they serve. Each dispatcher is trained in-house upon the various systems for their use such as: CAD (computer aided dispatch), phone systems, computer based mapping, and other sites used regularly.
Dispatchers have to maintain confidentiality of all calls and persons involved. Dispatchers learn early the importance of multi-tasking as they are required to work daily in an often stressful environment where they manage multiple 911 phone lines, admin phone lines, three radio channels, two police agencies, four fire departments, and EMS. A majority of the time, dispatchers are sending help to people they know, even friends and family. Currently staffed at Jackson County 911 are Dispatchers Justin Rose, Chris Baldwin, Katie Marks, Kaylee Baldwin, Eric Bowles, as well as Brody Keck. They serve under the leadership of 911 Supervisor Jody Britton and 911 Director Craig Bowles.
If you meet Brody or any of the other dispatchers out in public recognize just how important these people are to the lives of our friends and families in the community. The service provided by Keck and the other dispatchers often make the difference between life and death or at the very least whether one’s home or property is protected. Thank you!!!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.