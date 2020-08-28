The Jackson County Public Schools had their first day of student instruction on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. The school system heeded the recommendations of Governor Beshear and opted to delay in-person instruction until the end of September. Superintendent Mike Smith indicated that the district had enough Chromebooks and iPads to ensure all students were supplied with a device to connect online. For those students that did not have an internet connection at home, PRTC was offering a special connection for those that qualified. In addition, PRTC has made sure that there are a number of WiFi HotSpots located in each of the Jackson County communities. If internet still isn’t available for a student the District is looking to provide packets or loaded flash drives to provide the adequate materials to allow at-home instruction. While these options are not preferable to in-person instruction and the experience of being at school the administrators, teachers, staff and students are rising to the moment and will not allow themselves to be defeated.
It is important to keep in mind why the state of Kentucky and the school district is being so cautious. School has just started and the JCHS has already documented at least one student athlete and one student that have tested positive for coronavirus. In addition, one teacher has stated she has tested positive as well. These individuals have mild symptoms and are quarantining at home. Jackson County also saw its 15thCOVID-19 related death last week (August 20, 2020) with the passing of an 89 year old male. As of press time, Jackson County has reported 133 confirmed cases, 7 active cases, 111 recovered cases, 15 deaths and 48 probable cases.
Gov. Andy Beshear recommended on Aug. 13 that Kentucky schools wait until at least Sept. 28 to resume in-person instruction. "All we're asking right now is one month," the governor said Wednesday. "One month to not make mistakes with the health of our children, their parents, or their teachers."
Gov. Beshear said he disagreed with the decision some schools in Kentucky made to have face-to-face instruction. He warned that the virus spreads so quickly that it can overwhelm even the best plans for reopening.
Some schools did not take the advice of the Governor and resumed in-person instruction just as in a normal year. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department (LFCHD) confirmed Monday that eight students and one faculty member have tested positive for COVID-19 since some schools resumed in-person classes last week. LFCHD said five students and one faculty member tested positive at Lexington Catholic, two students tested positive at Sayre School, and one student test positive at Lexington Christian Academy.
There have been over 170,000 deaths across the country related to the coronavirus since March. Over 1,000 deaths are being reported every single day. The risks associated with this virus cannot be denied. Given the pandemic and the high risks associated with it coupled with all the other considerations and concerns our school officials, our teachers, our students are all performing extraordinarily.
