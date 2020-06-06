The Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic has hit the entire country (and world for that matter) very hard. Jackson County has been hit harder than most. Despite our small population size Jackson County ranks 25th in terms of the most COVID-19 cases. Jackson County has more cases than Madison County, Laurel County, or any other eastern Kentucky county. Since the first three cases were confirmed at the beginning of April 2020 our community has seen 61 residents contract the disease with 13 deaths resulting from COVID-19. Despite our grief and our loss the Jackson County community has every reason to be proud of the way we have risen to the occasion to deal with these hardships. Our local business community rose to the challenge with PRTC creating local hotspots for WiFi, Annville Town and Country provided tremendous support to the Jackson Manor, the Jackson County Community Foundation created an emergency fund to help our residents with COVID-19 related issues, and our local county and city government were diligent in helping out. The list of businesses/parties and actions is larger than that and I apologize for leaving anyone out but the limited list is not intended to be exhaustive but meant only as a segue to report on how well our Jackson County School District functioned given an impossible situation. In-person classes ended abruptly with the last ones held in mid-March. The District shifted to the use of Non-Traditional Instructional methods and were forced to utilize them for the remainder of the school year. Suddenly the very nature of teaching changed. Teachers and administrators had to be adaptable and flexible and find ways to make it work. The school district found a way to continue to provide meals for students and at the end of the year the district very creatively found a way to provide the landmark stepping-stone Graduation commencement ceremonies for our children despite the fact that large gatherings were still unsafe. The work of the Board of Education, Superintendent, Principals, teachers, Administrators, and staff now turn to planning for next Fall. Their work hasn’t gotten any easier. We are lucky to have competent, dedicated people in charge of our schools tending to the education as well as the physical and mental health of our children. When asked to comment on the performance of the school district Superintendent Mike Smith provided the following response:
“Upon notice by the Governor and Commissioner of Education, Jackson County Public Schools had a plan in place within 48 hours that followed their recommendations for school closure due to COVID-19. Previous participation in Non-Traditional Instructional Days (NTID) gave Jackson County Public Schools a great advantage over other districts in the implementation of our school closure plan. In addition, approximately half of our certified staff are Google certified which allowed them to be better prepared for teaching remotely.
Teachers and staff worked diligently to provide high-quality instruction to meet the needs of our students while they were learning “healthy at home”. The remote learning took several different forms including Google Classroom, virtual meetings, online platforms and traditional packets. Jackson County Public School staff was able to stay connected through Google Meets which occurred at least once daily. Devices were made available for students to complete assignments online at home. Again, we would like to thank PRTC for being a good community partner by providing internet access for students, which included WiFi hotspots throughout the county. Students and families also had the capability to access District provided WiFi in the parking lot of each of our schools. During this challenging time the District was also able to provide different forms of food service and delivery to our students in Jackson County. We would like to commend our food service staff, transportation department and other school staff for their tireless effort to make this happen.
The successful implementation of 46 days of NTI instruction was made possible due to a great team effort by our entire staff. We would again like to thank our parents/guardians, community and county for their support and understanding during this difficult and unprecedented time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.