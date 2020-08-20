Last week the Kentucky’s teacher union called on school officials to delay the beginning of in-class instruction until the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops. The Kentucky Education Association, representing about 42,000 educators in Kentucky, released a statement last Friday calling on schools to start the year with virtual learning from home. The union said districts should avoid reopening until the positivity rate of the state and the school’s county remain under 4% for 21 consecutive days. “The coronavirus situation in Kentucky at this moment is far worse than it was in March,” when schools and school-related activities were halted, the KEA wrote. “If we all believed it wasn’t safe to operate schools then, how can it possibly be safe to reopen now?”
Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the commonwealth. “Our recommendation today is that schools wait to begin in-person classes until Sept. 28,” the Governor said. “Yes, that’s six weeks from now, but it’s also six weeks from what I hope is the peak of this virus, six weeks from the last three weeks where we have been at an all-time high week in and week out, six weeks from a time when we just had a 6% positivity rate. Let’s face it, we’re trying really hard and we’ve taken good steps. Masks are working. But we do not have control over this virus. And to send tens of thousands of our kids back into in-person classes when we don’t have control of this virus, it’s not the right thing to do for these kids, it’s not the right thing to do for their faculty and it’s not the right thing to do as Governor.”
He said the decision was driven by four factors: Kentucky’s cases being near a peak, an increase in infection rates among children across the U.S., the experience of school districts in other states and families continuing to travel to hotspots for vacations against the advice of health officials.
“I think what all of the health care specialists said when we talked about reopening, is we need to be looking at a decline. In other words, we need to get our positive rate down,” the Governor said. “On top of that, what we’re seeing are more outbreaks and more infections in kids. The two hardest things I do every day is read the deaths and the number of kids infected under 5. And it’s not just kids under 5. We’re having record numbers of children that are infected, and it shows this infection spreads to them when we still don’t know the long-term impact. What we do know is children have a harder time social distancing. And we can’t put a whole bunch of them in a classroom with a teacher right now. Other states that have tried to open this new school year are now having to close. We don’t want to start and stop. That may be more difficult on our children.”
On Friday, August 14th, 2020 Superintendent Mike Smith reported that he had met with the state superintendents and been in contact with the office of the Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner. He also said that the Jackson County Public Schools Leadership team/Reopening committee had met. The coordinated efforts led the JCPS to conclude that the best option would be to start the school year online on August 25th, 2020 as planned. In-person instruction will be delayed. Superintendent Smith said that the district has enough Chromebooks and Ipads to provide every student grades 1-12 with a device. For those that do not have internet connection at home Smith indicated the school would work with them to find a solution. Possible solutions include making them aware of the offer being made by PRTC to get a connection or providing them information regarding WiFi HotSpots made available by PRTC. Other options include providing the students with a flashdrive to accompany their Chromebook/Ipad containing the lessons or resort to packets like those used with NTI days. The decision to start online was not formalized until it was presented to the Board of Education at the meeting Tuesday evening (August 18th, 2020).
The Jackson County Board of Education met on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 and considered the recommendation of the Leadership Team and Reopening Committee regarding revising the opening plan to accommodate the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky and the subsequent recommendations of Governor Andy Beshear.
The school district issued the following statement following the BOE meeting:
"In order to ensure Student and Staff safety and to be in compliance with Governor Beshear and the Commissioner of Education’s recommendation, it has been determined that Jackson County Public Schools will begin school on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in a virtual learning format only. At this time, the District plans to return to its original school re-opening plan (traditional in-person instruction and virtual learning platform) on Monday, September 28, 2020.
We understand the frustration and inconvenience this decision causes families in our community. We hope that you know how deeply disappointed we are to postpone the traditional in-person instruction. Jackson County Public Schools remains committed to the belief that traditional in-person instruction is most beneficial for our students. We look forward to having our students back in the buildings as soon as possible.
We apologize for this change and thank you for your support, patience and understanding as we make these difficult decisions."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.