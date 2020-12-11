The first report cards of the school year are arriving across the country with many more Fs than usual in a dismal sign of the struggles students are experiencing with distance learning. School districts from coast to coast have reported the number of students failing classes has risen by as many as two or three times — with English language learners and disabled and disadvantaged students suffering the most.
The increase in failing grades has been seen in districts of all sizes around the country. In response schools have been ramping up outreach efforts, prioritizing the return of struggling students for in-person learning and in some cases changing grading policies and giving students more time to complete assignments.
JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported that help will be offered for those that are struggling. “We are now able to bring in a limited number of students who may need additional help on assignments. If you are failing a class or struggling with virtual learning, please contact us to sign up. There are limited spots available and we will work out a rotating schedule to accommodate students who need the most help’” Mr. Harris reported. The tutoring will be available from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm Monday - Friday. Call 606-287-7155 for information and to schedule.
Parents must take an active role in monitoring their child’s habits and educational needs while at home. Superintendent Mike Smith encouraged parents to stay active and monitor their child’s progress and grades. Supt. Smith reported, “Although we would much prefer to have traditional in-person instruction with our students, our teachers and staff have done a great job with the virtual learning. We are very fortunate to have the technology, devices and capacity to do a successful virtual learning platform. Our student participation in virtual learning is monitored very closely and is tracked through our Infinite Campus Program. The Kentucky Department of Education did a student participation pull in November, and our student participation was very solid and also very comparable to student attendance in previous years that was in the traditional in-person model only. I would also like to remind parents/guardians of the Infinite Campus Parent Portal, which allows them to monitor their child’s progress. If parents/guardians do not have access to the Infinite Campus Parent Portal, they can contact Rhonda Thompson at the Central Office (287-7181).”
Educators see a number of factors at play: Students learning from home skip assignments — or school altogether. Internet access is limited or inconsistent, making it difficult to complete and upload assignments. And teachers who don’t see their students in person have fewer ways to pick up on who is falling behind, especially with many keeping their cameras off during Zoom sessions.
