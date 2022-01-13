On Monday the Cumberland Valley District Health Department provided their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, January 1st, to Friday, January 7th.
Weekly County Updates:
Jackson County: 7-Day Incidence Rate = 76.1
Confirmed = 28
Probable = 43
Recovered = 88
New Deaths = 0
Clay County: 7-Day Incidence Rate = 103.37
Total Confirmed = 130
Community Confirmed = 130
Probable = 14
Total Recovered = 106
Community Recovered = 106
New Deaths = 0
Rockcastle County: 7-Day Incidence Rate = 123.22
Confirmed = 61
Probable = 83
Recovered = 46
New Deaths = 0
On Monday, January 17th, the CVDHD will provide their next update.
State of Kentucky Update
As the Omicron variant surges across Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said the most important thing is to protect the state's hospital capacity, which is filling up, with only 134 intensive-care beds available. On Monday Beshear said 33 of the state's 96 acute-care hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages, and 445 members of the National Guard are helping with the workload at 27 hospitals and 10 other health-care facilities.
"Our main goal right now has to be to not allow our hospitals to get overrun," Beshear said at his regular Monday afternoon news conference about the pandemic. "The way we prevent this happening . . . are vaccinations and boosters," he said, adding later, "If you are unvaccinated, for many people this is hitting them like a freight train. And the vast majority of those ending up in the hospital are unvaccinated."
Kentucky hospitals reported 1,873 Covid-19 patients Monday, with 452 of them in intensive care and 238 of them on mechanical ventilation.
Since last Monday, Covid-19 hospitalizations in Kentucky are up 18.6%. Nine of the state's 10 hospital readiness regions are using at least 80% of their intensive-care capacity, with four them above 90%. Kentucky has reported 17,034 new cases of the coronavirus since Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 7,813. That's 89 percent higher than last Monday. Each day since set a new record. That made for the state's highest weekly case number since the beginning of the pandemic. In the week ended Jan. 9, Kentucky reported 52,603 cases, beating the previous weekly record of 30,680 in early September.
Beshear warned that this number could be even higher in coming weeks. "We have never seen an escalation like this," he said. "Omicron continues to burn through the commonwealth growing at levels we have never seen before."
Of the 5,049 cases reported Monday, 19.5% are in people under 18. Beshear said 23 Kentucky children are hospitalized with Covid-19, with four in intensive care and three on mechanical ventilation. The share of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus in the past seven days is 26.33%, which has set new records each of the last 12 days. "We have never seen that before," said Beshear.
Dr. Stack (Kentucky Department of Health, Director) also said K-12 schools guidance is changing in light of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating its K-12 isolation and quarantine guidance last week. Dr. Stack said, “Most importantly, universal masking is essential with omicron. If universal masking is not required in K-12 schools, omicron will spread rapidly and result in rapid and massive student and staff absences to due illness.”
If a school requires universal masking then it:
- Does not have to do contact tracing within the school population if a positive person is identified in the school population, and
- Does not have to quarantine any of the students or staff in the school population due to finding a positive person in the school setting.
In schools that do not require universal masking, the schools are urged to maintain robust contact tracing when positive persons are identified in the school setting and to quarantine all persons not up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccination if exposed in the school setting.
Regardless of a school’s masking requirements, individuals who test positive should isolate for at least five days.
Individuals who are not up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccination and who are exposed to COVID-19 at home or outside school should quarantine for at least five days unless participating in a test-to-stay modified quarantine program as described by KDPH.
COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update
Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,807,380
Number of people who have received their vaccination booster in Kentucky: 922,104
Jan. 8, Cases: 6,750
Jan. 8, Deaths: 32
Jan. 9, Cases: 5,235
Jan. 9, Deaths: 21
New Cases, Jan. 10: 5,049
New Deaths, Jan 10: 14
Jan 10, Positivity Rate: 26.33%
Current Hospitalizations: 1,873
Current Intensive Care Admittances: 452
Currently on Ventilators: 238
