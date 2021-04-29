The citizens of Jackson County have received some help from the Federal government with the authorization of the American Rescue Plan. The current public health crisis and resulting economic crisis have devastated the health and economic wellbeing of millions of Americans. From big cities to small towns, Americans – particularly people of color, immigrants, and low-wage workers – are facing a deep economic crisis. More than 9.5 million workers have lost their jobs in the wake of the pandemic, with 4 million out of work for half a year or longer.
The American Rescue Plan will change the course of the pandemic and deliver immediate and direct relief to families and workers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis through no fault of their own. The American Rescue Plan, is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the 117th United States Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, to speed up the United States' recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession. First proposed on January 14, 2021, the package builds upon many of the measures in the CARES Act from March 2020 and in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, from December.
Kentucky counties will receive an estimated direct allocation of approximately $866.5 million. Judge Gabbard announced this week that Jackson County is expected to receive a little over 2.6 million dollars within the next 2 years which is our county’s allocation of the Rescue Plan Act. Judge Gabbard reported, “We should receive 1.3 million within the next 6 weeks and then the remaining 1.3 million approximately 1 year from now. The money has to be expended by December 31, 2024. We do not yet know exactly what we will be able to use this money for as it will have guidelines that will have to be followed for expenditure. So far, we know that in consultation with the Department for Local Government, DLG recommends that a separate bank account be used to receive these funds and from which payments are made. In the event of an external audit, a separate account may help streamline the process. The U.S. Treasury is currently developing more detailed guidance on how these funds can be used. The brief overview states money can be used in order to respond to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19 or its negative economic impacts. This could include, but is not limited to: assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality. For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue (for example, property, occupational license or insurance premium tax revenue) due to COVID, relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year of the county prior to the emergency. Also, to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure. This is not money that can be spent on whatever we would want but must have a relation to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on our local economy. I will do my best as we go along to keep everyone informed on what we are planning with this money as we receive guidelines. Transparency is something I have always wanted and it is important for any community to know what is happening within local Government.”
