The Jackson County Tourism Commission spoke with Judge Gabbard and the members of the fiscal court this week asking for help. Despite their incredible dedication and commitment, Jackson County Tourism has grown to the point that it has overwhelmed the volunteers that make up the commission.
In order to fully take advantage of the economic opportunities afforded by the tourist attractions in the county it was recommended by the commission that an experienced professional person be hired. This person would market Jackson County as a multi-faceted tourism destination while at the same time expand informal support for those startup entrepreneurs and small business owners that are taking advantage of the tourism opportunities offered by our beautiful county.
The Jackson County Fiscal Court was awarded $20,000 through a grant from the Jackson County Community Foundation to hire such a person; however, the grant stipulated that the county must demonstrate sustainability so that the position and the mission would last.
The Tourism Commission has been working off mostly volunteer work and have grown the tourism activities in Jackson County tremendously as demonstrated by over 40 Bed and Breakfast (BnB) Lodges. The owners/operators of these BnBs say they have had visitors from 8 different countries and 47 different states. The Triple “R” Ranch has become a world renown outfitter hosting international clientele as well. Foxtown Boulders has become known as the premier bouldering location in Kentucky. The Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival and the Bearded Man Festival attract large crowds every year.
Visitations to Flat Lick Falls and the Daniel Boone National Forest as well as events like horse shows, ATV rides, bike races, and foot races are becoming synonymous with visits to Jackson County by tourists. Jackson County has sections of 7 National and Regional Trails including the Sheltowee Trace Hiking Trail, the TransAmerican Bike Route, Scenic Byway Hwy 89 Auto Tour, the Warriors Path National Historic and Heritage Trail, Heart of the Dragon - East Ky Motorcycle trails, Kentucky Adventure Tour, and the RedBud Ride. The fact is, the recent success of Jackson County’s grassroots tourism development efforts has outgrown the number and capacity of the dedicated community volunteers that can be mustered for the “all-volunteer” network and its ongoing outreach to small business owners.
The Tourism Commission has asked to be included in the Fiscal Court Budget to fund a Tourism Staff Person (part-time to begin with) to provide for and support the Jackson County Tourism industry. In order to demonstrate sustainability as required by the JCCF grant, the commission has proposed that a 3% room tax be levied on the rooms rented at the local BnBs. This action is an option under the current Tourism Ordinance. This would be money generated from visitors to the BnBs and not a tax on the residents of the county. In order for this to become a reality the fiscal court would be required to compose an ordinance and collect the money and then distribute it to the Tourism Board to be used for tourism purposes like marketing. Therefore, this 3% transient room tax on the rent for every occupancy of a suite, room, or rooms would function as a “Tourism Marketing Investment”.
The combination of the JCCF mini-grant and the room tax would support ambitious projects and facilitate the achievement of economic goals for our county. This would constitute a great investment to promote long-term sustainable tourism for the future of Jackson County.
In addition to hiring a part-time person, the tourism commission and the local entrepreneurs have identified other needs that would promote Jackson County tourism. These include such things as:
Printed and digital maps and a colorful tourism brochure for distribution at all BnB operators in Jackson County and surrounding counties and the Welcome Center assisting local visitors to tourism destinations.
New guide maps and other marketing materials to build upon the county’s natural assets, cultural heritage, and creative talent to invigorate the local tourism economy
New local restaurant guides
Guide for guests to local and nearby tourism destinations including a good map of all trails and destinations with GPS data
Need a good way to advertise local events
Need to have a presence in the State and Multi-county initiative to turn southeast Kentucky into an international destination for adventure tourism and outdoor recreation. Current groups include Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority, Kentucky Tourism, Kentucky Trail Town, Kentucky Wildlands, and the Warriors Path Project
Need to staff Welcome Centers in McKee, Annville, and Big Hill
Catalog of Local Businesses with addresses and contact info
Need to have a Social Media presence to advertise Events and do Video Clips for Facebook and websites
Need better signage for trails, destinations, and Kiosks for information
Need clean restrooms and trails and trailheads
Greg Lakes (owner/operator of Clover Bottom BnB) told the fiscal court, “The momentum is here. We need to have “Vision”. We need to invest in what is already happening if we want to maximize the opportunity for a robust tourism economy in Jackson County. We need this Tourism Marketing Investment to realize the Vision and capitalize on the potential that is knocking at our door.”
