Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person's day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
Stacker used data from the latest Census to compile a list of counties with the worst commutes in Kentucky. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.
Based on data collected during the 2020 Census, workers in Jackson County have the 9th worst commute in the state of Kentucky and the 101st worst commute in the entire nation.
Almost half of the workers (48.9%) in Jackson County work outside the county. The average commute for these Jackson County workers is 35 minutes. This is 48.3% longer than the commute for workers within the entire state. It is also 26.8% longer than the national average and ranks Jackson County workers with the 101st longest commute in the country.
Six percent of the workers in Jackson County have a commute to work that is over 90 minutes long. 83.7% of these workers drive the commute alone while 9.9% carpool. Three (3) percent of Jackson County workers work from home and, therefore, have no commute at all.
In terms of surrounding counties, Lee County was ranked as having the 5th longest commute for workers with an average commute time of 37.1 minutes. This ranked as the 56th longest commutes for all counties in the entire nation. Lee County workers commute time is 57.2% longer than the state average and 34.4% longer than the national average. Almost fifteen percent (14.7%) have a commute that is over 90 minutes long. Once again, over 80% of those commuters drive alone and 43.6% of the workers have employment outside their home county.
Owsley County was ranked 26th in the state (30.2 minutes); Estill County was ranked 23rd in the state (31.1 minutes).
The worst commute in the state belongs to workers in Robertson County. 54.3% of Robertson County workers work outside their home county. These folks drive an average of 42.9 minutes to their work place. This is 81.8% longer than the state average and 55.4% longer than the national average. Twelve percent of the Robertson County commuters drive longer than 90 minutes to get to work and 85.8% of all Robertson County commuters drive to work alone. Only six percent of Robertson County workers utilize a carpool.
