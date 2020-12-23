According to the Kentucky Vaccination Plan populations of focus for initial COVID-19 vaccination are: 1) Healthcare personnel and First Responders likely to be exposed to or treat people with COVID-19; 2) Essential workers and Workers in high public contact jobs (e.g. social service support workers, grocery workers, teachers, & transportation workers); and 3) People at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including those with underlying medical conditions and people 65 years of age and older. This would include Long Term Care and Assisted Living Facilities workers and residents. State health care officials say there are about 20,000 long term care residents and 5,000 in assisted living or personal care facilities. State officials say they will target nursing home residents first, then assisted living and personal care residents.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that several long-term care facilities in the commonwealth began administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
“Today we celebrate another great and hopeful day in our battle against COVID-19,” Gov. Beshear said. “Long-term care residents and the front-line staff who care for them are beginning to receive the life-saving Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Since two-thirds of coronavirus deaths in Kentucky come from long-term care facilities, these vaccinations – a modern-day medical miracle – have the real potential to save lives and significantly reduce COVID-19’s burden on our health care system.”
The vaccinations follow a recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that the initial phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program should be offered to health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. Most assisted living facilities and skilled nursing facilities have enrolled in the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program implementing COVID-19 vaccination. Walgreens and CVS are providing services to the facilities, including follow-up visits.
Walgreens pharmacy team members will provide COVID-19 vaccinations in approximately 800 long-term care facilities across Kentucky and 11 additional states the week of Dec. 21, including many in rural and urban areas. The CDC estimates completion of vaccine distribution to long-term care facility residents within the next four-to-five weeks.
Ann Bowden, Signature Health CARE Public Relations reported, “Starting last week, many of our facilities in 10 states began the vaccination process with our residents and frontline staff. This week, in the dissemination process, Signature HealthCARE’s 42 Kentucky facilities, along with those in Ohio are now receiving the vaccine. We applaud our state Governors and state public health officials for laying out a plan in conjunction with our pharmaceutical partners, CVS, Walgreens and other long-term care pharmacies, to urgently disseminate this vaccine to the most vulnerable populations. With millions residing in our nation’s long-term care facilities, our providers are right now helping facilitate a monumental endeavor that can help save precious lives.”
Kentucky Teachers Offered COVID-19 Vaccine
In an effort to return students back to school with in-person instruction Governor Beshear has also placed an emphasis on getting teachers and school personnel vaccinated. Superintendent Mike Smith reported that during the Spring 2021 semester, the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines to school and district personnel across the commonwealth. In order to help DPH plan for vaccine distribution, school districts are asked to prepare rosters of employees who plan to take the vaccine. Superintendent Mike Smith has asked the District employees to take a few minutes to complete a COVID Vaccine Survey so the district can create the required roster. All staff are required to take the survey. Results from the survey will be confidential and will only be accessible by central office administrators completing the roster for DPH.
Gov. Andy Beshear said in a COVID-19 briefing last week that he expects educators can start being vaccinated on Feb. 1, 2021. Beshear also added that he hopes that the timeline can be moved up.
How many COVID-19 vaccine doses are in Kentucky?
More than 148,000 doses of the two vaccines are expected to be available in the commonwealth by the end of 2020. The first Pfizer/BioNTech doses were delivered to U of L Hospital Monday, as nurses and doctors prepared for inoculation later that morning. A shipment of 38,025 doses had been scheduled to be delivered across the state, and Beshear previously said 110,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be sent to Kentucky. On Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported, “There’s good news today: We got the final authorization necessary for the Moderna vaccine,” the Governor said. “That is being shipped all around the United States. We hope on Monday or Tuesday at the latest we will be giving that vaccine, especially to hospital workers all across this commonwealth.”
Who's first in line to get vaccinated?
If you don't live or work at a nursing home or hospital, it'll probably be a while before you're able to get vaccinated. According to Kentucky’s current COVID-19 draft vaccination plan, young adults and children are set to be some of the last people to be vaccinated.
Of the 38,025 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine included in the early shipment, about 25,350 will be given to residents and staff at Kentucky nursing homes, according to Betsy Johnson, president of the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities. The remaining 12,675 doses will go to front-line workers at hospitals.
In the Bluegrass State, there are about 27,600 nursing home residents and about 35,000 people who work in nursing homes, Johnson added. Gov. Beshear said he expects vaccinations at long-term care facilities to begin Dec. 21.
When will most people in Kentucky have access to the vaccine?
This one's a trickier question. Health care workers are first in line, along with nursing home staff and residents. However, the governor did not put a specific timetable on when the general population in Kentucky will be able to be inoculated. But he noted state officials have been working with pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens on a plan to vaccinate those in long-term care facilities and conversations are taking place with other hospitals and health care providers across the commonwealth "so that when we get that wonderful problem to have of having so much vaccine we can open it up to everyone, that it's convenient."
"Those most at risk need to get this vaccine first — our front-line health care workers and long-term care. And we need to be patient while they are the first vaccinated," Beshear said Monday. "It may take a while before the vaccine is approved for certain groups, such as children. Until we are all safe, everybody please remain vigilant. But today, for the very first time, we are vaccinating Kentuckians against COVID-19. And that is a very positive step."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday that he wasn't sure when the general public would be able to receive the vaccine, but said that option could be available by the end of March or in April if the early rollout is efficient. The "overwhelming majority" of the U.S. population could be vaccinated by the end of spring or by early summer, he added.
