Jackson County and its surrounding areas are experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 cases. The county’s current incident rate, (89), places it in the Red Zone. Jackson County is second only to Clay County (incident rate of 119.9) within the entire state of Kentucky. It is this context that the Cumberland Valley District Health Department made the announcement Monday, “We are saddened to report a new COVID-19 related death in Jackson County. The individual was an 83-year-old male.” This makes a total of 33 COVID-related deaths in Jackson County since the beginning of the pandemic. (The first COVID-19 associated death reported in Jackson County was Helen Hisel, 87, a resident at the Jackson Manor Nursing home, who passed away on April 10, 2020.)
The CVDHD issue their COVID-19 reports once per week instead of daily now. The latest update covered the time period from the week of Saturday, July 24th to Friday, July 30th.
Jackson County currently has 42 Confirmed positive cases, 38 Probable Cases, and 15 Cases deemed Recovered. Disturbingly, there is currently yet another cluster of cases at the Jackson Manor Nursing Home. As of 7/30, there were 22 cases reported at the Signature HealthCARE facility (11 cases among residents and 11 additional cases among staff). These numbers are included in Jackson County’s weekly total (42). The home was the sight of a major outbreak back in April of last year, in which more than 60 total cases and thirteen deaths were reported. (Note: The 83-year-old male that passed away from COVID complications was not associated with the Jackson Manor facility.)
Ann Bowdan Wilder, Signature HealthCARE Media/PR/Communications Manager responded to the Jackson County Sun’s inquiry saying, “Currently, Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor has 11 residents and 11 staff who have tested positive. Those affected include both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. As per CDC and CMS guidelines, our residents who are positive will be quarantined and moved into a COVID Unit to receive focused COVID care. This, is to place them safely and separately from others in the facility. As Jackson Manor’s COVID Unit closed in late Spring, positive residents will be moved to the closest Signature HealthCARE facility that has a unit. For staff who have tested positive, they will quarantine for 10 days from the first sign of symptoms. All staff and residents are screened daily and at this time, for the safety of all, visitation is temporarily paused, and no new admissions will be allowed.”
The Cumberland Valley Health Department is also monitoring an outbreak at the Clay County Detention Center. As of July 30, there are 50 new confirmed cases and 23 new recovered cases among inmates. These numbers are included in Clay County’s weekly total.
Clay County currently has 114 Confirmed Positive Cases. These are composed of 64 confirmed cases in the general community and 50 new confirmed cases in the Clay County Detention Center. There are 14 Probable cases in Clay County along with 62 cases recovered in the community and 23 recovered in the jail.
Earlier, Clay County Jailer, Linda Smallwood released the following statement in regards to the COVID outbreak at the Clay County Detention Center: “Despite taking all precautions, the virus has spread like wildfire. It is impossible to social distance in a jail. It is not certain how the virus got inside the facility. We have been following all CDC guidelines since the beginning of the pandemic. We are certainly taking all the precautions, we are quarantining individuals as they come into the detention facility. We have mask requirements that are still in place and taking all sanitation precautions. Every inmate has a mask. Most of the inmates are having little or no symptom's, we are providing them meds to make them comfortable. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated to help reduce the spread of this virus."
