In accordance with Governor Andy Beshear’s state reopening timeline for skilled and long-term healthcare facilities, limited in-person, Signature HealthCARE has announced that outdoor visitation may resume beginning Wednesday, July 15th, if certain strict requirements are met. Signature HealthCARE and its 41 facilities in Kentucky have been working diligently to devise a plan that will permit us to reopen our skilled nursing and long-term healthcare facilities in Kentucky under the Governor’s guidelines, as well as those from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and our state and local Departments of Health.
After much planning, Signature HealthCARE is pleased to announce that several Kentucky facilities, but not all, will be reopening very soon to limited in-person outdoor visitation. “We all have been looking forward to the day when residents and their families can celebrate seeing each other in-person once again,” said Signature HealthCARE Kentucky Operations President, Jason Shelton. “It has been a very difficult time for all of us, and particularly our residents and their families, to restrict visitation. We cannot thank our families enough for their understanding and cooperation. Now, as we look forward to reopening to limited in-person visitation outdoors, we need our families’ and visitor’s cooperation more than ever in following our new, and very strict visitation guidelines.”
However, residents at Jackson Manor in Annville, KY will have to wait just a little longer. Kevin Bryant, Jackson Manor CEO, reported, “As of now, we will not be opening to visitation. We are working on getting to phase 2 so we can. We are working on our plan and we have to submit it to Frankfort. Once approved, then we will accept visitors.”
At this time, the Signature HealthCARE facilities in Kentucky currently qualified to reopen very soon to limited in-person, outside visitation include those that meet all requirements mandated by CMS and the CDC, among other government authorities. Such requirements include having no new resident or staff COVID-19 positive cases for at least 28 days, and having the appropriate outdoor visitation space at the facility. At this time, per Governor Beshear’s reopening plan, only outdoor facility visits with residents will be permitted, except in end-of-life circumstances. Also, weather and resident health and safety will play a significant role as to whether such outdoor visitation can occur.
New visitation requirements for visitors must be followed for the utmost protection and safety of all. The new visitor guidelines will be posted on each facility website at the time of limited reopening to outside visitation and include direction on the requirements that must be met before visitation, on arrival to the facility, and during visitation.
Some of our general visitation rules include:
• A resident may only have a maximum of two (2) visitors at each visit.
• Visitors must schedule a resident visit in advance using the Visitation Calendar located on a facility’s website.
• Visitors must read and electronically sign a Visitor COVID-19 Form, located on the facility’s website, in advance of visit.
• Visitors must wear a mask at all times
• Visitors must respect the six feet social distancing rule and cannot physically touch a
resident
• Visitors will be screened outside and must sign a Visitor COVID-19 Screening Form before visitation can be granted.
Signature HealthCARE strongly upholds the importance of visitation from family and friends. For those facilities that are not able to reopen to limited in-person, outdoor visitation, we will continue to keep our residents uplifted and connected using alternate methods of communication for families, including telehealth, social media, and the mailing of cards andletters. We hope, in the very near future, these will be secondary to in-person visits with family and friends. Signature HealthCARE thanks our communities and families for their understanding and patience during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. We are in this fight together and our goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy.
If you have any further questions, please contact the Health Department, or Ann Bowdan Wilder, Media/PR/Communications Manager of Signature HealthCARE, at email
