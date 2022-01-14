The Jackson County Fiscal Court held their first regular monthly meeting of 2022 on Monday. During the meeting, Jailer Brian Gabbard reported to the court. One of the main issues he shared with the court was his dissatisfaction with the current contractual food service provider: Kell Well. Kell Well, based in Beattyville, KY is being paid approximately $4,000/week to provide meal services for the inmates. Mr. Gabbard highlighted issues of poor food quality, small meal quantities, a lack of supervision from Kell Well staff as promised in their contract, increased costs, and unwarranted charges on recent invoices. For example, on one of the recent invoices the Detention Center was charged several hundred dollars for feeding visitors. “The problem is “We don’t feed visitors”, Gabbard said. Gabbard asked the court for approval to notify Kell Well that their services will no longer be required. The court voted unanimous approval. The contract stipulates a 60-day notice but given the poor service from the company the court felt like the contract had been violated by the vendor and the 60-day notice should not be applicable or enforced. County Attorney Ross Murray will be solicited for his help terminating the contract.
The Magistrates reported that the recent flooding, snow, and ice had created a number of problems with drainage ditches, roads, and bridges that demanded their attention. Magistrate Dale Vaughn specifically mentioned bridges on Dry Branch Road and Dunagin Road as being problematic and requiring attention. Magistrate Vaughn also voiced his appreciation for how patient and responsible citizens acted during the last weather emergency. “People were patient, respectful, and stayed off the roads which helped keep everyone safe,” Vaughn said.
Sheriff Paul Hays submitted his final 4th quarter report for the 2021 calendar year. As an illustration of just how tight the allocated yearly budget was for the operation of the Sheriff’s office, Sheriff Hays had an excess of only $0.83 to give back to the court. Sheriff Hays also shared a statistical report of drug-related cases and charges that his office handled in 2021. (These statistics are available in the Sheriff’s report in this issue of the paper.)
The Jackson County/McKee IDA (JC/MIDA) requested permission from the fiscal court to allow them the flexibility to use coal severance funds awarded in 2011 for Phillip’s Diversified Expansion Loan in the amount of $1 million. Phillips has paid the loan in full and DTS Industries currently has a loan for $1 million to purchase the Phillip’s building in 2019. The fiscal court previously approved the transfer of the funds into an existing “General Fund” account for the JC/MIDA. The fund was originally designated as a revolving loan fund administered by the JC/MIDA and to date it has been used for that purpose. The JC/MIDA requested permission from the court to apply these funds for other economic development opportunities, such as: purchasing buildings & property, building or upgrading facilities, industrial park improvements, administrative cost, loans, and other economic development opportunities that would improve the standard of living for our county residents. The court voted approval for the request pending approval from the Department of Local Government. Judge Gabbard will coordinate with DLG prior to responding to JC/MIDA.
The court also approved beginning the process to adopt the driveway leading to the Farmer’s Market and Food Center in Annville, KY into the County Road System. The road will be called “Farmer’s Market Lane” and adopting it will follow similar procedures as required when closing a county road. A notice will be issued and a public hearing executed prior to a formal decision being made.
The court approved hiring Justin Smith full-time at the transfer station. Smith has successfully completed his probationary period. The court also approved the purchase of a 1997 Ford Box Truck for the Recycle program at the transfer station for a cost of $3,000. The truck previously being used had caught fire and burned the dash out. The previous vehicle is of the same model as the one approved for purchase so it can be used as a parts vehicle.
The court reviewed and accepted the Treasurer’s Bills and Transfers and set the monthly Fiscal Court Meeting date and time for the upcoming calendar year for the second Thursday of each month at 1:00 PM. The next meeting was scheduled for Thursday, February 10th, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.