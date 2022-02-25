Jamie Dale Tillery, 40, of McKee, KY voluntarily turned himself in for arrest to Sheriff Paul Hays on Monday (Feb 21, 2022) for an indictment warrant (E05510004102203) alleging “Flagrant Non-Support. (This warrant was generated on November 04, 2021). An additional indictment warrant (E05510004081064) was also executed charging Tillery with two counts of sodomy, 1st degree and two counts of “Use of a Minor (Under/16) in a sex performance”. (This warrant was generated on October 20, 2021). In a grand jury indictment (21-CR-75 filed on October 12, 2021) it is alleged that Tillery committed three of these four crimes against a minor less that 12 years of age with the fourth charge associated with a different minor more than 12 years of age. Tillery is currently in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center being held on a $100,000 cash bond for the sex-related charges and a $9,500 cash bond for the charge of Flagrant Non-Support. Tillery is expected to appear in court soon to answer these charges.
In an earlier related action, Tillery had been arrested on April 29, 2021 when Deputy JR Weaver executed a bench warrant (E05510003929784) for his arrest. The warrant was generated on April 13, 2021 after being sought by KSP Trooper Tanner Johnson, POST 7.
The warrant was composed of three parts and alleges that during the period between March 19, 2021 and April 05, 2021 in Jackson County, KY Tillery unlawfully subjected another person to sexual contact who was incapable of consent because he or she is less than twelve (12) years old, when he subjected the victim to perform sexual acts. The second part of the warrant alleges that Tillery engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with another person who was incapable of consent because he or she: 1) is physically helpless, or 2) is less than twelve (12) years old. The third component of the warrant alleges that “knowing a person to be a minor, or having possession of such facts that he should reasonably know that such person is a minor, and with knowledge of the content and character of the material, Tillery knowingly: a) sent or caused to be sent; or b) Exhibited; or c) Distributed or offered to distribute, obscene material to a minor when he put photos of himself performing a sexual act on the phone of a victim that is a minor.
Tillery appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts where he was arraigned on three separate charges corresponding to the three parts of the arrest warrant: 1) Sexual abuse, 1st degree, Victim under 12 years of age; 2) Sodomy, 1st degree, Victim Under 12 years of age; and 3) Distributing obscene material to a minor, 1st offense. Tillery entered a plea of “not guilty” to all three alleged charges.
The court determined during a subsequent preliminary hearing that probable cause had been found and they bound the case over to a grand jury for possible indictment(s). The most recent charges contained in indictment #21-CR-75 are a result of the grand jury action.
Legal Charges Explained for Alleged Crimes
In accordance with Kentucky Revised Statute 510.070 a person is guilty of sodomy in the first degree when:
(a) He engages in deviate sexual intercourse with another person by forcible compulsion; or
(b) He engages in deviate sexual intercourse with another person who is incapable of consent because he/she:
1. Is physically helpless; or
2. Is less than twelve (12) years old.
Sodomy in the first degree is a Class B felony unless the victim is under twelve (12) years old or receives a serious physical injury in which case it is a Class A felony.
In accordance with Kentucky Revised Statute 531.310 a person is guilty of “Use of a minor in a sexual performance” when he/she:
(1) …Employs, consents to, authorizes or induces a minor to engage in a sexual performance.
(2) Use of a minor in a sexual performance is:
(a) A Class C felony if the minor so used is less than eighteen (18) years old at the time the minor engages in the prohibited activity;
(b) A Class B felony if the minor so used is less than sixteen (16) years old at the time the minor engages in the prohibited activity; and
(c) A Class A felony if the minor so used incurs physical injury thereby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.