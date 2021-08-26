JCHS Alumna and University of the Cumberland’s Sophomore Madison Cox brought home a bronze medal in the 2021 World Archery Youth Championships. The event was held August 9-15, in Wroclaw, Poland. The competition welcomed the top youth talent from around the globe.
Team USA junior squad Anna Scarbrough (2019 Junior Compound Women’s team Champion), Madison Cox and Makenna Proctor met a tough opponent in top seed, Turkey, splitting the first two ends with 58 and 57 each, but then pulled ahead as the team from Turkey began dropping errant arrows, finishing up 228-216.
Competing in the World Archery Youth Championships was an incredible opportunity for these young archers to gain valuable international event experience, represent their nation to the world, and they brought home some hardware to remember the experience!
This year’s event was not funded due to COVID-19 issues and international travel. All expenses for the trip to Poland will come directly from Madison herself. The trip cost $9,400 and 95% of these funds came from donations from Jackson County residents!
As a freshman at the U of C (2019-20) Cox earned a number of awards and accolades including, “USA Archery Shooter of the Year”, “USA Archery All-American”, “MSC Second Team All-Conference”, “MSC Archer of the Week (9/24)”, and “USA Academic All-American”. In addition, Cox carded a 408 with 12- 12-rings to win gold at the 3D National Championships. She also notched a gold medal as part of the women’s bowhunter team, in addition to a silver (Mixed Team) and bronze (Women’s Total Team) at 3D Nationals. Cox tallied a silver medal at USA Indoor Archery Championships shooting an 1175, Posted a gold and silver medal at the 3D conference championships and notched bronze medal at the MSC Indoor championships (Bowhunter). She was also part of UC’s women’s bowhunter team that earned a gold medal at conference championships.
Congratulations to Madison for her outstanding accomplishment! Thank you to the Jackson County residents that donated and helped make this experience possible!
