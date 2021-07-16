JCHS Alumna and University of the Cumberland’s Sophomore Madison Cox has earned the right to compete in the 2021 World Archery Youth Championships, August 9-15, in Wroclaw, Poland. The competition welcomes the top youth talent from around the globe. Cox will participate on a squad that includes 2019 Junior Compound Women’s team Champion Anna Scarbrough.
Competing in the World Archery Youth Championships is an incredible opportunity for these young archers to gain valuable international event experience, represent their nation to the world, and hopefully bring home some hardware!
As a freshman at the U of C (2019-20) Cox earned a number of awards and accolades including, “USA Archery Shooter of the Year”, “USA Archery All-American”, “MSC Second Team All-Conference”, “MSC Archer of the Week (9/24)”, and “USA Academic All-American”. In addition, Cox carded a 408 with 12- 12-rings to win gold at the 3D National Championships. She also notched a gold medal as part of the women’s bowhunter team, in addition to a silver (Mixed Team) and bronze (Women’s Total Team) at 3D Nationals. Cox tallied a silver medal at USA Indoor Archery Championships shooting an 1175, Posted a gold and silver medal at the 3D conference championships and notched bronze medal at the MSC Indoor championships (Bowhunter). She was also part of UC’s women’s bowhunter team that earned a gold medal at conference championships.
This year’s event is not being funded due to COVID-19 issues and international travel. All expenses for the trip to Poland will come directly from Madison herself. If anyone is interested in helping to fund her trip to represent the United States and Jackson County in this International Archery Championship donations can be sent to:
Aim Taker’s Archery
112 Tower Road
McKee, KY 40447
