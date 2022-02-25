The Jackson County High School Army JROTC rifle team won the Bluegrass League Rifle Championship held Saturday, 12 February 2022 at Henry Clay High School in Lexington Kentucky. C\1LT Devon Truesdale, the Rifle Team Commander was the team and contest “Top Shot” with a score of 233 just beating out fellow team mate and second overall top scorer C\CSM Nickolas Combs who scored 230.
Team members include: C\1LT Tony Hollin, C\CSM Nickolas Combs, C\1LT Devon Truesdale, and C\1LT Jacob Brewer. Congratulations team on your outstanding performance. The team’s next major rifle match is March 11th and 12th at Fort Knox, Kentucky at the SGM Paul M. Gray Memorial Competition.
