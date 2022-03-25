Jackson County High School students in Mrs. Melissa Anderson’s AP art class recently created paintings for an organization that allows high school students to give back to less fortunate children of the world using their talents in visual art. The organization is known as The Memory Project and it asks students to create portraits for youth around the world who have faced substantial challenges including neglect, abuse, loss of parents, and poverty. The project has served children in many countries around the world.
The Memory Project gets its name from its first intention, which was to provide handmade, heartfelt portraits as special memories to children in orphanages. Now the intention has expanded to touching the lives of youth around the world facing many types of challenges, while opening hearts and minds so they can touch others’ lives in return.
Together, participants of The Memory Project are using art to reach a distant destination: a kinder world in which all youth see themselves in one another regardless of differences in their appearance, culture, religion, or the circumstances of their lives. Millions of other people in our society are traveling towards this same destination by many different methods. The Memory Project founder, Ben Schumaker said, “I like to think that everyone in the Memory Project is traveling together in a ship made of art. For all who believe in the existence of that kinder world on the horizon, it is impossible to turn the ship around.”
Photographs are sent to participating teachers of orphans in third world countries that have included Ethiopia, Cambodia, and Honduras. The students of JCHS received photos of children in Nigeria. Three students have participated so far, they are, Talynn Marcum, Rosalie Jones and Ben Madden, all are seniors.
The idea of The Memory Project came to life when creator Ben Schumaker was volunteering in Guatemala in 2003. Schumaker wanted to give the children self-portraits to cherish for the rest of their lives. You can find out more about this wonderful organization at https://www.memoryproject.org/. The students at Jackson County High School had a meaningful experience participating in this project and hope to be involved again in the near future.
