The 2020 JCHS Boys Cross Country team has won the Class 1A Region 6 Cross Country Championship! This is the fourth Regional Championship for the JCHS Boys Cross Country team. JCHS Boys won the championship three consecutive times (2015, 2016, and 2017) prior to this Championship.
The team traveled to Cave Lake Event Park last Saturday (Oct 24th) and earned 1st with a total of 45 points. The total team time for the 5K run was 1:39:03.36 with an average time of 19:48.68. Williamsburg placed second (55 points), followed by Lynn Camp (61 pts), Middlesboro (67 pts), and Somerset 135 pts.
Senior Clay Akemon placed 1st (out of 63 contestants) in the 5K run with a time of 18:16.55. This is only the second time that the Generals have had an individual place 1st (Alumnus Landon Bond was the other 1st place individual). Sophomore Johnathon Collett placed 10th (19:33.98) followed by 11th place Junior Trenton Hammonds (19:36.51). Junior Colby Bales placed 19th (21:16.87) while Junior Nick Combs placed 20th (21:17.10)
This victory earned the team a chance to compete in the KHSAA State Cross Country Class 1A Championship on October 31st at the Bourbon Cross Country Course. The Generals had 7 runners finish in the top 20 in the region and, thus, qualify for the event: Clay Akemon (senior), Colby Bales (Junior), Jonathan Collett (Junior), Nick Combs (Junior), Trenton Hammonds (Junior), Keiton Anderson (Sophomore) and Jude Lakes (Sophomore).
Great job! Good Luck Generals!!!
