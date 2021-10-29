The JCHS Boys’ Cross Country team finished as Runner’s Up (2nd) in the 2021 2021 Class 1A Region 6 Cross Country Competition held at Cave Run Lake Park High School course. The Regional competition was hosted by Wayne County this year. The Generals finished the 5K run with an average time of 20:48.97 just behind Williamsburg who had an average time of 18:57.24.
Senior Nick Combs 11th place (19:54.49) was a personal course record. Junior Keiton Anderson (20:28.94) placed in the top 20 and also ran a personal course record. Senior Colby Bales (20:51.23) also placed in the top 20 and ran a personal course record, Senior Morgan Bellamy (20:42.47) also finished in the top 20 and ran a personal course record.
The JCHS Girls’ Cross Country team finished 4th in the 6th Regional competition with an average run time of 27:11.99. Freshman Belle Shearer placed second in the Girl’s 5k with a time of 21:54.96. Placing within the top 20 were Junior Madison Marks (27:08.65) and Freshman Larkin Vaughn (27:17.08). Freshman Layla Anderson just missed making it into the top 20 by placing 23rd with a time of 28:17.63. Senior Jasmine Ward placed 37th(31:21.59) and Freshman Emily Summers placed 38th (31:25.34). Emily Summers and Layla Anderson both ran their personal record best.
Coach Dean Rader was very proud of these student athletes, Coach Rader reported, “All of this with each team only having 2 of their top 5 from the previous year returning!”
The State competition will be held in Bourbon County this coming Saturday. According to the KHSAA web site the following JCHS Boys qualified for the State Cross Country meet this coming weekend: 1. Keiton Anderson 2. Colby Bales 3. Morgan Bellamy 4. Nick Combs
5. Bryce Coyle 6. Trenton Hammonds and 7. Merrick Rader.
According to the KHSAA web site the following JCHS Girls qualified for the State Cross Country meet this coming weekend: 1. Layla Anderson 2. Raylee Coyle 3. Madison Marks 4. Isabelle Shearer 5. Emily Summers 6. Larkin Vaughn 7. Jasmine Ward
