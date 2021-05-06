The teachers, administration, staff, and students at the JCHS are looking forward to prom and graduation this year. These landmark moments in the lives of these young adults were altered or cancelled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Prom 2020 was completely cancelled. The JCHS administration salvaged 2020 Graduation as best as possible by orchestrating a county-wide parade for the graduating seniors. Reflecting the journey of these students as they made their way through the school system to the moment of graduation the parade began at each of the three elementary schools. The seniors started their parade at the elementary school they attended, made its way past the Jackson County Middle School, and ended at the high school. The high school staff handed out the diplomas and the students never exited the vehicle.
Now one year later we are still dealing with the pandemic but we have more tools available that allow us to manage the risk a bit better. The availability of an effective vaccine has tremendously reduced the risk to the more vulnerable groups. Older more vulnerable individuals such as parents, teachers, guardians, and grandparents were first in line for vaccination. A free Pfizer vaccination clinic is being made available to any high school student over the age of 16 with the cooperative partnership of the JCHS and WalGreens Pharmacy. The mitigation protocols of social distancing, mask wearing, and hygiene are better understood and better executed. These measures have not made the virus go away and, indeed, there are some worrisome variants that have complicated our progress is battling this killer virus; however, they do allow the risk to be managed to acceptably safe levels.
According to JCHS Principal Brian Harris, this year the prom will be held in a tent outdoors on May 15th. Outdoors events are deemed safer and less likely to spread the virus via water droplets/mist expelled with the breath due to increased ventilation. In addition, as the number of people vaccinated continues to increase, Governor Beshear has concurrently started to lessen the COVID protocol restrictions. Therefore, since the event will be held outdoors and will be attended by less than 1,000 people the students will not be mandated to wear a mask.
Because last year’s prom was cancelled and the Class of 2020 was deprived of their prom, the high school has decided to make this year’s prom available to them as well. Tickets to the event are $40.
JCHS YSC has setup Prom Prep for our school this year. This is a free service that offers hair, makeup, nails and pictures to students attending prom. Students can learn more and signup using the following internet links: https://vimeo.com/360583919 & https://www.promprep.org
See or talk to Julia McCowan if you have any questions.
The 2021 Graduation Ceremony will be held in the high school gymnasium on May 29th at 11:00 AM. However, because it is going to be held indoors the school will restrict attendance. The school will either allow 4-5 guests per graduate.
