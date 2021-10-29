Every year just before the JCHS Prom the community first responders as well as several local business leaders stage a mock accident to impress upon the high school students just how serious an automobile accident can be. Last Friday, a group of JCHS Generals football players and friends had the opportunity to experience the reality of an automobile accident safely from a first-responder’s point of view.
On Friday the Generals were scheduled to travel to Horse Cave, KY to play the Caverna Colonels in an away game. Horse Cave is located in Western Kentucky near Bowling Green approximately 2 ½ hrs away. In the early morning hours on Saturday the bus successfully delivered the team back to the high school where they got into their own vehicles and started the trip home. A caravan of 5 or 6 vehicles of players, managers, and football staff were traveling Hwy 290 toward Annville when the first vehicle discovered a wrecked vehicle in a ditch beside the road. Around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Sheriff Paul Hays received notification of a car wreck on Hwy 290 after the students called 911 to report the accident and initiate the emergency response.
Jerrie Lynn Utz (Director of Football Operations) reported, “I want to say how proud I am of our players. Not only did they give it their all tonight on the field but as some of us headed home from the High School we came up on an accident on Hwy 290. Being the first on the scene,
players: Ethan Wilson, Austin Bowles, “Q”, Blake Allen, and Jacob Hundley along with Team Managers: Kelsie Collins and Kenzie Day jumped into action calling 911, telling each other to turn on their flashers, calling to tell us we would be coming up on the accident and talking to the gentleman to keep him calm and to get information for EMS. With focused discipline the students overcame their shock, fear and adrenaline and were able to successfully communicate with the victim in the car finding out his name, age, and his medical history. They located his medications in the vehicle and had all this ready for the EMS and first responders when they arrived.
Blake Allen, wide receiver for the Jackson County High School football team said, "It was our job, our responsibility, to help him, take care of him. Do what we had to do, to help somebody in need."
When EMS got there and needed our help they did not hesitate to do what they needed them to do. Kenzie Day, team manager, used the knowledge and experience she received in a Nursing class at the high school to stay calm and focused, instructing each of her team/classmates how to properly wear the vinyl gloves given to them by the EMS personnel. The victim was experiencing lots of bleeding so it was important not to come into contact with the blood. Day even provided instructions on how to properly remove the gloves when they were finished in in manner to avoid exposure.
"They never broke, they never caved," said Assistant Coach Nick Sizemore (who was in one of the vehicles in the caravan). "They were just like, here's gloves, they put gloves on, they jumped in the ditch, they helped put the man on a stretcher. They helped put him the ambulance. They did whatever they were asked to do."
Utz, Director of Football Operations, (who was also with the caravan of students) said, “These kids were amazing! They never got rattled. They used their cars to seal off the accident on both ends and controlled traffic to avoid additional cars getting involved while waiting on the first responders to arrive. They never lost their head and they probably saved someone’s life!”
“Words can’t explain it, it was just unbelievable, everyone came together, outside, outside the football field, you wouldn’t expect that to happen,” Generals sophomore Ethan Wilson, told reporters.
Sheriff Hays reported that the high school students were very helpful and provided much needed assistance throughout the entire ordeal particularly helping to direct traffic and loading the accident victim into the ambulance. According to Sheriff Hays and the EMS responders, the quick actions and cool-headed response of these high school students may very well have helped save the life of the accident victim.
According to the accident report, Carlos R. Miller, 63, of Nicholasville, KY was operating a maroon 2003 Dodge Durango driving south on Hwy 290. The vehicle was traveling down a grade approximately 2.5 miles from McKee, KY in a relatively straight stretch of roadway. Miller allowed his vehicle to drive off the right shoulder of the road into a ditch. The vehicle continued for approximately 153 feet in the ditch before colliding with a concrete head wall for a drainage tile. Evidence indicated that the collision caused Miller to strike the windshield on the right side indicating he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Air bags deployed on the front of the vehicle.
Miller was unable to speak to Sheriff Hays at the scene due to his injuries. Sheriff Hays stated in his accident report that it is unknown if a deer could have caused the driver to leave the roadway or if the driver, perhaps, fell asleep. The vehicle was seriously damaged as a result of the accident.
Jackson County EMS provided medical assistance at the scene. With the help of the JCHS students, Miller was loaded into the ambulance and taken to St. Joseph London hospital for additional medical treatment. Miller was later transferred to UK Hospital in Lexington, KY where he remains. Little information is available about his current condition other than he is alive and receiving treatment.
