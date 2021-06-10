For the second time in three seasons the Kentucky High School Coaches Association (KHSCA) has selected Jackson County coach Dustin Coffey as the 13th Region’s Coach of the Year. Coach Coffey was selected for this honor once before in 2018. That was Coach Coffey’s first year as Head Coach of the Generals baseball team and he led the team to the first 49th District Championship since 1987. This year Coach Coffey also led the Generals to the semi-finals of the 13th Regional tournament for the first time since 1987.
From the 2021 JCHS Generals baseball team, the KHSCA selected senior Canaan Browning as a 13th Region All-Star while sophomore Brayden Thomas was selected as an All-Star alternate.
Congratulations to Coach Coffey and all his players, including Browning and Thomas on a spectacular season!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.