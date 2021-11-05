Coach John Hallock has every reason to be proud of his 2021 Generals football squad. These student athletes took the field as underdogs all season long and didn’t let that keep them from playing hard and maintaining self-respect and discipline. Although the team ended the season with a disappointing 20-28 loss to Trimble County and a record of 1-8 they will never forget their accomplishments this season.
A large number of the team members are considered local hometown heroes after working to save the life of an accident victim in the early morning hours of October 23, 2021. The accident victim’s son reached out to the paper wishing to thank all the players individually saying, “Without all of their help, he wouldn't even have a fighting chance. You all got some rare breed down here. There's not a thank you in any language that can be enough.” Unfortunately, Sheriff Hays has informed us that the accident victim has since passed away. However, without the help of these brave young people, he would never had a chance.
The team honored the graduating seniors during the last game. The seniors included: Blake Allen, Austin Bowles, Landon Clifton, Orrin Frost, Jacob Hundley, Tyler Sizemore, “Q”, and Sam Velasco. In addition, the JCHS honored the JROTC Seniors which included: Morgan Bellamy, Aaron Halter, Dawn Harrison, Austin Hayes, and Alexis Reid.
The JCHS also held its 2021 Homecoming last Friday night crowning Eden Lakes as their Homecoming Queen and Kyle Perkins as the Homecoming King.
