A golfer with close ties to Jackson County and the JCHS General’s Golf team has earned a spot in the 102nd Kentucky Open with an outstanding performance at a qualifying tournament earlier last week at Gibson Bay.

The top finishers move on to participate in the prestigious state-wide event, which is set for July 27 through 29 at Persimmon Ridge Golf Club in Louisville.

Zach Norris, a Jackson County native who plays at the University of Kentucky and is a regular at Gibson Bay, shot a -3, 69, and finished tied for third. The top twenty-five golfers qualified to participate in the prestigious Kentucky Open.

When Norris was at the JCHS he was an all-state selection and one of the top-rated junior players in the country. He was considered among the top-performing high school golfers in the nation and garnered more than 10 top 10 finishes on the American Junior Golf Association tour (That includes five top-five individual finishes) Norris advanced to the 2014 US Open sectional qualifying as a freshman in high school. He was a two-time all-state performer in the state of Kentucky, with his highlight round coming in the form of a 64 at the Madison Central Invitational.

In the last year at the University of Kentucky (where he graduated in May with a major in Finance and Accounting) Norris placed sixth at Lexington Men's City Championship (-5). In 2020-2021 Norris started five events for the Wildcats, had a 74.73 stroke average, produced his first career top-10 finish, tied for sixth at the Kiawah Invitational (Norris finished the event at 8-under par with rounds of 71-68-69 … The 68 was a career-low round and his 208 score also was a career-best mark).  Norris tied for 44th at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate in his first start of the season where he had four par-or-better rounds. He had 12 rounds account towards the team’s score. Norris was also an Academic All-SEC selection.

Congratulations Zach on all your incredible accomplishments!!!

