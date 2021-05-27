The teachers, administration, staff, students at the JCHS and families are looking forward to the Class of 2021 Graduation this year. The event will be closer to normal than last year. This landmark moment in the lives of the young adults graduating from their secondary school experience was altered dramatically due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Prom 2020 was completely cancelled. The JCHS administration salvaged 2020 Graduation as best as possible by orchestrating a county-wide parade for the graduating seniors. Reflecting the journey of these students as they made their way through the school system to the moment of graduation the parade began at each of the three elementary schools. The seniors started their parade at the elementary school they attended, made its way past the Jackson County Middle School, and ended at the high school. The high school staff handed out the diplomas and the students never exited the vehicle.
Now one year later we are still dealing with the pandemic but we have more tools available that allow us to manage the risk a bit better. The availability of an effective vaccine has tremendously reduced the risk to the more vulnerable groups. Older more vulnerable individuals such as parents, teachers, guardians, and grandparents were first in line for vaccination. A free Pfizer vaccination clinic was made available to any high school student over the age of 16 with the cooperative partnership of the JCHS and WalGreens Pharmacy. The mitigation protocols of social distancing, mask wearing, and hygiene are better understood and better executed. These measures have not made the virus go away and, indeed, there are some worrisome variants that have complicated our progress is battling this killer virus; however, they do allow the risk to be managed to acceptably safe levels.
Graduation for the JCHS Class of 2021 will be this Saturday, May 29th @ 11AM in the JCHS Gymnasium. Each graduate will be allotted 6 vouchers to give to family and friends to attend graduation. Due to CDC guidelines and gym capacity, high administrators can not deviate from this number of alloted vouchers.
If you are planning to attend one must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. The high school administrators have stated upfront that anyone not following guidelines will be asked to leave. They also ask that visitors sit with their family. Floor seating is reserved for students, staff and band members. The high school will have a limited number of handicap seats as well.
