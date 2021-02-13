The Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution is back in Jackson County! Save the Children is sponsoring the distributions and hope to continue each Wednesday in February and beyond. The food distribution will be available to families that are currently in-need or struggling during these difficult times. This past week we served families with food that included milk, eggs, sour cream, vegetables and other nutritious foods for families. This distribution would not have been possible without the help of our awesome volunteers: Tim Tankersley for his forklift skills, Marvin Wilder, Gerald Maupin, Colonel Whitaker, Sargent Smith, Jackson Co. High School Jr. ROTC students, and Dave Coffey and Kim Hornsby from the Jackson Co Cooperative Extension office. Thanks to these great volunteers we were able to supply over 1,240 families with food for their families.
LTC (R) Stephen Whitaker was pleased with the work performed by the Jackson County Army JROTC. They supported the 3 February 2021 Save the Children food distribution to residents of Jackson County held in the parking lot of the Jackson County High School. The cadets provided assistance by unloading the food from the tractor trailer, loading food into recipient’s vehicles, assisting individuals and providing traffic control. Throughout the day the cadets issued 1,248 boxes of food items.
LTC (R) Stephen Whitaker reported, “The cadets enjoyed the experience and the people they met. It was a great opportunity to serve the community and serve with the Save the Children Organization. We feel we have forged a new relationship with the Save the Children Organization and hope to continue it.”
JROTC members that participated included: C/Maj Andrew McQueen, C/1st Lt Austin Hays, C/2nd Lt Hollin Hollin, C/2nd Lt. Sean Lovely, C/SFC Megan Carpenter, C/SFC Nickolas Combs, C/SFC Matthew Scalf, C/SSG Kobe Sampson, C/SSG Aaron Halter, C/ Elijah Howard, C/SGT Hunter Weybright, C/ Tamara Hubner, C/ Latasha Rowland, C/ Makayla Rogers, and C/ Nathaniel Flener.
For additional information on the food boxes, we encourage you to follow the Jackson County Community Collaborative Facebook Page for more details on the delivery times and location.
This is a perfect example of how a small community can collaborate to make a big impact for the families in Jackson County!
For more information please contact Shannon Hisel – Community Engagement Coordinator for Jackson County (606) 287-7181 or Angie Halstead – CE Specialist (859) 582-3396.
