Brian Harris, JCHS Principal, reported that the school had two student-athletes who have been awarded the Triple Threat Award from KHSAA: Jenna Creech and Orrin Frost. To receive this award you must participate in at least three KHSAA sports
- Jenna participated in volleyball, basketball, and softball.
- Orrin participated in football, basketball, and baseball.
Mr. Harris commented, “I hope that more athletes take this route in the future. In a school our size we need students to play multiple sports. Sports teach students about responsibility, dedication, and teamwork. I appreciate the extraordinary commitment from both these JCHS student-athletes.”
Congratulations to both Jenna and Orrin for all their hard work and dedication!!
