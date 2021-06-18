JC Sun Sports Report

Brian Harris, JCHS Principal, reported that the school had two student-athletes who have been awarded the Triple Threat Award from KHSAA: Jenna Creech and Orrin Frost.  To receive this award you must participate in at least three KHSAA sports 

6053adcf9696e.image.jpg

Jenna Creech
Jenna1.JPG

  • Jenna participated in volleyball, basketball, and softball.
Download PDF triple threat.pdf
Orrin Frost.jpg

Orrin Frost
Orrin Frost2.jpeg

  • Orrin participated in football, basketball, and baseball.
Download PDF triple threat 2.pdf

Mr. Harris commented, “I hope that more athletes take this route in the future.  In a school our size we need students to play multiple sports.  Sports teach students about responsibility, dedication, and teamwork.  I appreciate the extraordinary commitment from both these JCHS student-athletes.”

Congratulations to both Jenna and Orrin for all their hard work and dedication!! 

Tags

