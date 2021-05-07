Mrs. Coyle's Biology classes and Mrs. Bingham's Agriculture classes recently completed a landscaping project at the JCHS. They removed the weeds, laid down new mulch, and planted new greenery and shrubs. The school administration reported, “This beautification project has brought an impressive new shine to our courtyard.

JCHS Students Beautify School Grounds

 "We appreciate their efforts as it shows the pride we have in our campus. Community involvement is a virtue that we hope our students will continue to exhibit here at school, in the community, and wherever they go in the future.  We would also like to thank Andrea Rader for her help and wish her luck as she completed her last day of student teaching with us.” 

