The 2022 Southeast Regional SKILLS USA Welding competition was held yesterday at Clay Co ATC. The Jackson County High School had 7 students compete and 2 students won first place out of 7 counties. The two winners were:
- Tegan Engle- Welding sculpture- $1250 Scholarship
- Braxton Wilson- Upper level Welding- $3000 Scholarship plus nearly $500 in welding equipment
Both Engle and Wilson will advance to State competition in April. Congratulations!
