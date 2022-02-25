JCHS Students Skills

Tegan Engle and Braxton Wilson were winners at the 2022 Southeast Regional SKILLS USA Welding competition

The 2022 Southeast Regional SKILLS USA Welding competition was held yesterday at Clay Co ATC. The Jackson County High School had 7 students compete and 2 students won first place out of 7 counties. The two winners were:

  • Tegan Engle- Welding sculpture- $1250 Scholarship
  • Braxton Wilson- Upper level Welding- $3000 Scholarship plus nearly $500 in welding equipment

Both Engle and Wilson will advance to State competition in April. Congratulations!

