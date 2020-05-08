Due to complicating issues of COVID-19 contagion and requirements of social distancing, the Jackson County High School is not going to be able to host an in-person graduation ceremony this year. However, Superintendent Mike Smith, JCHS Principal Brian Harris, and the staff at the JCHS are doing their best to preserve traditions and honor the Class of 2020. They will accomplish this while following CDC and KDE guidelines by doing a “virtual graduation” and a community parade. These are the safest ways possible to honor the graduating seniors and their families while putting no one’s health or lives at risk. This will definitely make the Class of 2020 graduation an historical moment and very memorable. Judge Shane Gabbard has already declared the week of April 27 – May 01, 2020 to be “Class of 2020 Week”.
The plan is to pre-record all parts of the graduation ceremony and then with the help of the JCHS Technology Department and PRTC they will edit it into a memorable ceremony. They will broadcast this “virtual graduation” on May 23rd at 11:00 a.m. on several forms of media (PRTC channel 9, Zoom, Facebook live, and the JCHS YouTube channel). More details on this aspect will be available in the near future. So, while the seniors along with their friends and families will not be together physically on May 22nd or May 23rd, they will be together virtually. On May 22nd at 5PM they are also planning on having a parade allowing the community to participate in a safe way in celebrating the accomplishments of these young people while cheering them and wishing them well in the next chapters of their lives. More details of the parade will be shared when plans are finalized.
Principal Harris reported, “As you can imagine, to accomplish this will require a lot of moving pieces, schedules, patience and cooperation from all the seniors and their families. We will record each senior as they walk across the stage, in their cap and gown and pick up their red diploma cover. This will be included in the virtual graduation ceremony. We will have to do this one at a time, by appointment, and it will feel a bit like an assembly line. We will do this May 15th-16th. This is optional. If a senior does not participate, we will include a photo during the ceremony when your name is called. The end product will be a JCHS Virtual graduation that will be as traditional as possible, including invocation, benediction, singing, top ten recognition, speeches, and slide show and each senior walking across the stage to receive the red diploma cover.”
Principal Harris provided instructions to the graduating seniors, “What we will need each senior to do is come to the high school at your scheduled time wearing your cap/gown with up to four (4) family members. (NO EXCEPTIONS) You will pull into the handicapped parking at the back of the gym doors at your appointed time and not get out of your vehicle until told to do so. SRO Berry and/or JCHS staff will direct you when it is time to exit your car. All of you will enter the gym together, where nurses will be taking temperatures. We advise everyone to wear a mask. You and your family will then proceed to the stage. You will not be allowed to sit down or touch anything. Your name will be called and you will go across the stage and pick up your red cover from the table. The stage will be decorated just like it always has been. Family members who accompany each senior can take photos. There will be no visiting, hugging, or lingering at the high school, because we have to move every senior through individually to keep everyone safe and the schedule will be tight, seven minutes total for each senior.”
Principal Harris is committed to making sure the event remains safe and minimizes the risks associated with the current pandemic. The risk to these young graduates may not be as great but they all have parents and grandparents that are more vulnerable. The last thing anyone would want is for a celebratory moment to turn into a moment of heartache and loss. Principal Harris instructed the seniors, “As soon as you leave the stage, all of you have to leave the building and parking lot. There can be no congregating with other seniors or their families, no matter how tempting that will be. It’s not ideal, but it’s the best we can do to give each senior that moment they deserve safely. So PLEASE, don’t arrive early or hang around after you have had your turn on the stage. For everyone’s health and safety, we will have our school staff and SRO Berry in the back parking lot to move everyone in and out as efficiently as possible. We are not denying the rest of your family the experience of seeing your moment, everyone will be given access to watch the graduation ceremony in its entirety, including you walking across the stage.”
Principal Harris has made a schedule based on alphabetical order to which everyone must adhere. Harris reported, “We know this might make it hard on some graduates and family, but we have to work the schedule so we don’t have more than 10 people in the gym at a time and we need to protect our video and school staff.” Appointments have been made in alphabetical order beginning on Friday May 15th from 11:00 AM-6:00 PM continuing on Saturday, May 16th from 10:00 AM-4:30 PM. If a senior misses their appointment, they must contact Ms. Lyndsey Hurst at lyndsey.hurst@jackson.kyschools.us to schedule a make-up time. Principal Harris stressed, “NO ONE is allowed to just show up on these days without an appointment and be worked in. This all needs to be completed by the weekend to allow our crew time to edit and create the virtual ceremony.”
The high school will be printing programs as souvenirs and each senior will receive two copies of the program in a packet of materials that will be mailed or picked up at the parade. This promises to be an historical graduation because it will be so unique. What remains constant, however, is the extraordinary young people that are graduating, the dedication and commitment of the JCHS administration and staff to the students and community, and the love and pride our community has for our children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.