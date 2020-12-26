Jackson County Middle School is excited to announce that the school’s archery team was selected by Mission Tiger, through DonorsChoose.org, to receive a grant for $5,000! Kellogg’s Mission Tiger program is on a mission to help middle schools create and maintain strong sports and athletics programs. The students even gathered to hear an announcement from Tony The Tiger!
The grant was written by Deanna Rogers, JCMS Archery Coach. Representatives from Kellogg’s Mission Tiger reported, “Mrs. Deanna Rogers has advocated for her students through DonorsChoose, and Kellogg's selected Mrs. Rogers as one of three teachers across the US to receive a $5,000 grant from Mission Tiger.”
Archery team members were excited to participate in a virtual call with Tony the Tiger on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. During the call, students learned about Mission Tiger and its mission to assist students in remaining active through the support of school sports.
The grant will support the team’s purchase of archery equipment, including 60 Easton 1820 Aluminum Arrows, 18 Feradyne 34” Block Targets, a BCY 30’x10’ Net, and 30 Floor Quivers. This equipment will enhance the team’s ability to practice and compete.
The staff and students of Jackson County Middle School are appreciative of the support shown by Mission Tiger of its archery team. We look forward to many years of added benefit to our athletics program due to Kellogg’s generous support of local schools!
