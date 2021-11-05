Earlier this school year, the Universal Service Administrative Co. (USAC) announced the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program (ECF). One initiative of the ECF program is to provide funding for school districts to purchase devices for students so that they can sufficiently engage in online learning. In August, Rhonda Thompson, District Technology Coordinator for Jackson County Public Schools requested funding for 1,450 student Chromebooks in the amount of $548,750.00.
On October 14th, the district received notification that the request was funded in full. The ECF funding will allow JCPS to replace aging Chromebooks (G4 and G5 models) that are ending their ability to update and run the needed online programs used by the district. The district will also be providing Kindergarten students with a touch Chromebook that will be more user friendly for that age group.
The district began receiving the Generation 8 Chromebooks on Tuesday, October 19th. The district is very fortunate to have received the devices in such a timely manner; the technology staff will be busy in the upcoming weeks getting the devices ready for student use.
