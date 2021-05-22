The Jackson County Public School District received two new buses last week.  Both are 2022 International models.  Bus 234 is a 72 passenger with a 250HP Cummins engine and a 3000PTS transmission.  Bus 233 is a 14 passenger special needs bus which includes a hydraulic lift; it has a 220HP Cummins engine and 2500PTS transmission.  A third bus, Bus 235, has been ordered and should arrive very soon.  It is also a 72 passenger bus.

