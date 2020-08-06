Parents are concerned about how the reopening of schools will impact their children. Many parents, educators and doctors agree that the social, educational and emotional costs to children of a long shutdown must be weighed against the risk of the virus itself, even if they don’t agree on how to reopen safely. As with most complex issues, the landscape is less than black and white. The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued guidelines supporting in-person school to avoid social isolation and depression in students. But it also issued subsequent clarification that science, not politics, must guide decisions where COVID-19 is spreading. The CDC considers in-person school attendance as a high risk of becoming a “super spreader” event due to the highly contagious nature of the virus. After all, what is school if not a “large gathering”? However, the CDC has also rendered a positive opinion about reopening school to in-person attendance provided that recommended guidelines are strictly followed. In addition, while the data shows that the hardest hit group (in terms of mortality) are the elderly, the group representing the most infections is younger. A small percentage of children have been reported to have more severe illness.
Parents are not the only adults that have concerns. While children may have proven to be less susceptible to severe illness from the virus, the employees of the school district including teachers, administrators, staff and members of their families may be more vulnerable and will be at risk. Schools serve students, staff, and visitors from throughout the community. All of these people may have close contact in the school setting, often sharing spaces, equipment, and supplies. Many students in Jackson County are cared for at home by their grandparents. Many teachers are responsible for caring for their own parents as well. What kind of risk does the return to school represent to the elderly guardians and parents if teachers and students return to school. Almost all are concerned. Many are scared.
The students, parents and grandparents in Jackson County are lucky to have dedicated, committed, capable and concerned people working in our school district and making decisions. Superintendent Mike Smith works very closely with the local health department, the state Department of Education, and state and regional Superintendents while also soliciting input and involving local families, businesses, and community leaders in the process of reaching decisions. However, one group whose voice has not been heard are the teachers in Jackson County. When contacted it was discovered that the local teachers had not been involved in the development of the plan to reopen school. The teachers will be on the “front line” battling this virus every school day in every classroom. It is important for the community to know how the teachers feel about the issues as well. With this in mind, the Jackson County Sun reached out to the teachers within Jackson County to solicit their views and concerns/issues surrounding the upcoming school year and the potential risks associated with COVID-19.
Parents have been given a choice to allow their child to attend school in-person with a teacher in the classroom or stay at home and attend a virtual classroom via Google Classroom. The JCPS Central Office reported, “Jackson County Public Schools posted the online learning option form on July 13th and gave parents until July 24th to complete the form to choose Traditional/In-Person Learning or Online/Virtual. During this time, FRYSC Coordinators were reaching out to parents that did not have Internet access to complete the form over the phone. As of July 31st, the district has received online learning option forms from 88% of our students. Seventy percent (70%) of those that have responded have chosen the Traditional/In-Person Learning Option. Thirty percent (30%) have selected the Online/Virtual optionfor their child this school year. School administrators are calling students that have not responded and completing their form over the phone.”
The Jackson County Sun provided teachers with a survey and solicited their opinions on the proposed plan to reopen school. Fifty nine (59) teachers responded to our survey. The questions and results are as follows:
SURVEY
1) Do you feel comfortable with the current plan that would potentially expose you as a teacher to a full class of in-person students for a full school week?
- 55.9% = “No” and 44.1% = “Yes”
2) Do you think teachers should have been involved more in the formulation of the proposed plan?
- 79.7% = “Yes” and 20.3% = “No”
While everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus. Some people are more likely than others to become severely ill, which means that they may require hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe, or they may even die. (Source: Center for Disease Control)
3) Among adults, the risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults at highest risk. Are you or any member of your family living with you at home 50 years old or older?
- 52.5% = “No” and 47.5% = “Yes”
People of any age with the following conditions “are” at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 (Source: Center for Disease Control):
• Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 or higher), Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies, Sickle cell disease, and Type 2 diabetes mellitus
4) Do you or any member of your family living with you at home suffer from one or more of these conditions that “are” recognized as being an increased risk?
- 62.7% = “Yes” and 37.3% = “No”
COVID-19 is a new disease. Currently there are limited data and information about the impact of underlying medical conditions and whether they increase the risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Based on what we know at this time, people with the following conditions “might be” at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 (Source: Center for Disease Control):
• Asthma (moderate-to-severe), Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain), Cystic fibrosis, Hypertension or high blood pressure, Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines, Neurologic conditions, such as dementia, Liver disease, Pregnancy, Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues), Smoking, Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder), and Type 1 diabetes mellitus.
5) Do you or any member of your family living with you at home suffer from one or more of these conditions that “might be” represent an increased risk?
- 69.5% = “Yes” and 30.5% = “No”
6) Do you think reopening school should be limited to Google Classroom or NTI?
- 59.3% = “No” and 40.7% = “Yes”
7) Do you think reopening school should be limited to in-person instruction only?
- 81.4% = “No” and 18.6% = “Yes”
