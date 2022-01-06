Jessie Ray Sparks, 64, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday for arraignment pertaining to a charge (Case #21-F-00128) that Sparks had received stolen property valued between $1,000 and $10,000. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Lanigan had obtained a complaint warrant (# E05510004131759) for the arrest of Jones earlier this month (12/10/21). In the complaint Deputy Lanigan alleged that on November 26, 2021, Sparks unlawfully: received, retained, or disposed of movable property of another knowing that it had been stolen, or having reason to believe that is has been stolen. Sparks was found to have in his possession a stolen 27-foot dual axle trailer valued in the range of $3,000 - $4,000 that belonged to victim Robert Clark.
Sparks entered a plea of “not guilty” to the charge of receiving stolen property. The court scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 20, 2022.
Sheriff Hays has spoken several times during the regular meetings of the Jackson County Fiscal Court regarding the risks and consequences of buying or receiving stolen property. Sheriff Hays maintains that buying or receiving property that has been stolen is just as bad as actually stealing it. Thefts would decrease if there is no market to sell the stolen goods.
It is important to remember that defendants, including Sparks, are assumed innocent until proven guilty by the courts through due process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.