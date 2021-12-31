Marty K Jones, 25, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday for a preliminary hearing pertaining to a charge that Jones had received stolen property valued between $1,000 and $10,000. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Lanigan had obtained a complaint warrant for the arrest of Jones earlier this month (12/10/21). In the complaint Deputy Lanigan alleged that on November 26, 2021, Jones unlawfully: received, retained, or disposed of movable property of another knowing that it had been stolen, or having reason to believe that is has been stolen. Jones was found to have in his possession a stolen 27-foot dual axle trailer valued in the range of $3,000 - $4,000 that belonged to victim Robert Clark.
The court heard testimony from Deputy Lanigan and the preliminary hearing concluded with the court asserting that probable cause had been found. The case was bound over to a grand jury for consideration. The court recognized Jones to appear in Circuit Court on February 01, 2022 to answer any indictment that may be forthcoming from the grand jury.
Jones remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $7,500 cash bond. Jones was also charged with possession of a defaced firearm. However, the court continued the consideration of this charge until a later date.
Sheriff Hays has spoken several times during the regular meetings of the Jackson County Fiscal Court regarding the risks and consequences of buying or receiving stolen property. Buying or receiving property that has been stolen is just as bad as actually stealing it. Thefts would decrease if there is no market to sell the stolen goods.
