JCHS Principal Brian Harris, JCMS Principal Dr. Brad Kerby and other representatives from the JCPS district joined Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard and City of McKee Mayor Tompkins as they signed a proclamation on September 24th, 2020 declaring the week of September 21-25, 2020 as “National GEAR UP Week”. By signing the proclamation the two government leaders affirmed that Jackson County is committed to providing a quality education for all students, helping them to achieve their highest potential.
GEAR Up has been a part of the Jackson County school system for over two decades now and has had great success. The acronym “GEAR Up” stands for “Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs” and helps students prepare for success at the college level. GEAR UP is a federally funded, competitive grant program designed to increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter
and succeed in postsecondary education. The program is meant to serve low-income, minority, and disadvantaged students and their families from underserved communities who might be the first person in their family to go to college. The federal program provides six-or seven-year grants to states or partnerships to deliver support and resources to students and their families, starting no later than the 7th grade (middle school), through high school and onward to fulfill their dreams of attaining a postsecondary education.
“GEAR UP” includes interventions such as tutoring, mentoring,, rigorous academic preparation, financial education and college scholarships to improve access to higher education for low income, minority, and disadvantaged first-generation students and their families. The program is built around public-private partnerships, enlisting the formidable resources of government, business, and community groups to support low-income students as they prepare to enter and succeed in college. The GEAR UP Opportunity is a partnership of the Berea College Partners for Education and serves approximately 316 students in 8th and 9th grade and has served students over 1,146 hours in Academics and College and Career Education.
Judge Gabbard remarked, “I urge all citizens to join me in this special observance.
