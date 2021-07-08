July is the beginning of the new Fiscal Year for the Fiscal Court and with it we hope to see new and better things happen in our communities. Since the pandemic is now on the downward spiral, I look for more people to be out and more events to happen. It seems our nation is in recovery mode from the virus and citizens are ready to see things get better. What that means for Jackson County is we need to really look hard at what our respective communities need. There are many things to factor into that equation to get the right answer for these issues. For example, what does our neighborhood have that we can highlight or what is something that needs to be done in my neighborhood to make it more safe and more attractive to visitors? What does the County have as a whole that we can highlight or what does it need to accent tourism, community or economic development? These are all topics we have up for discussion within the Fiscal Court. We are searching grant opportunities, looking at funding sources as well as taking recommendations from local committees and citizens on what the greatest needs are in our County. It is all a puzzle that we need to put together and just like any other puzzle, you need all the pieces and it has to go together one piece at a time. I would say to our citizens to watch for announcements on Community meetings and events. We have a chance to do some great things together as a County.
The RV campground at Flat Lick Falls is getting close to being finished. We are waiting on equipment, signage, and some minor improvements to be completed. We have to have a Park Board meeting to address campsite rental rates, the need and expectation of a campground host, reservation systems and much more before we can officially open the RV park. We want our visitors and locals to be able to enjoy every aspect of the park. We are looking at installing playground equipment, a basketball court, a campground store as well as highlighting the recreation already available at Flat Lick Falls. I fully believe that this park has unknown potential just by looking at the number of visitors it already produces. This could also be a perfect opportunity for anyone looking to open a small business or enhance the business you already have established. It will undoubtedly draw a lot of visitors that will be looking for unique opportunities while they are in our County. This is something to think about and if I can help you in anyway, please let me know.
I want to encourage everyone to be watching the local papers and social media sites for job information. We have seen some expansions with available jobs lately and look for more to come real soon. The job market is wide open, even in Jackson County. Some job advertisements I have posted for local industrial employers pay up to $16 per hour. Competitive wage is something more employers seem to be offering since many are struggling to find employees. This is a perfect time to look for that new career. You can be part of a strong local economy by working local. God Bless and have a great week.
Correction: This article was submitted by Judge Shane Gabbard. It was mistakenly attributed to Jerry Sparks, Co-Editor in the latest issue of the Jackson County Sun.
