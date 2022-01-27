As the 2021-2022 JCHS Lady Generals prepares to compete in the All “A” State Tournament this week the entire community is showing support. County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard issued a proclamation at the beginning of the week declaring January 2022 to be “Jackson County Lady Generals Month”. Judge Gabbard delivered the proclamation to the team on Monday and wished them the best of luck this Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 when they make the trip to MacBreyer Arena at Eastern Kentucky University to play Cumberland County in the opening round of the All “A” State Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.
The JCHS Lady Generals basketball team accomplished something this season that hasn’t been done since Sarah Elliott was leading the team in the early 2000’s. The 2021-2022 Lady Generals squad won the 13th Region All “A” Classic for the first time since 2003! The team won the tournament in convincing fashion. Their season record to 14-4.
The Jackson County Board of Education voted approval to excuse all classes on Wednesday so that as many people as possible could travel to show support for the team. Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative (PRTC) was planning on airing the game live but ran into issues of “rights”. They issued the following statement via social media: “Due to PrepSpin owning all video rights for the ALL "A" State Tournament, PRTC TV will be broadcasting LIVE AUDIO only of the Jackson County vs Cumberland County game this Wednesday morning, January 26th. You can listen on PRTC TV cable channel 109 starting at approx. 9:50 AM.”
The Proclamation lists the following as members of the 2021-2022 Jackson County Lady Generals: Kourtney Tyra, Sandy Creech, Melinda Peters, Candrea Bingham, Micah Ayers, Natalie Carl, Hannah Creech, Eden Lakes, Madison Marcum, Adycin Truett, Kena Ward, Jenna Creech, Maddie Curry, Kylee Shannon, Shelby Berry, Sammie Creech, Abby Gilbert, Annslee Nichols, and Kenzie Grubb.
If the Lady Generals are victorious over Cumberland County in the opening game they will play the winner of the Owen County/Carlisle County this Friday at 8:30 AM.
GO LADY GENERALS!!!!
