Last week Judge Shane Gabbard spent a couple days in Frankfort in some important meetings. Judge Gabbard met with other members from the Cumberland Valley Area Development District as well as Economic Development Directors form some of our neighboring Counties that are also part of the CVADD. Last month Judge Gabbard was elected Chairman of the CVADD. The purpose of the meeting was to give an update to Governor Andy Beshear, Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins, Commissioner of the Department for Local Government Dennis Keene as well as several of the Governors Economic Advisors on the progress of Industrial Parks and Properties in the CVADD area. The State uses a format called Zoom Prospector to highlight industrial property and buildings that are for sale or lease. The purpose of this meeting was to give the Governor and his staff an update on available properties on Zoom prospector as well as address the needs in our Industrial Parks.
When it came our turn to speak on behalf of Jackson County Judge Gabbard was able to give a presentation on the Industrial Park in Annville and specifically speak about the old Midsouth Property. A slide show was prepared with notes for reference. Judge Gabbard filled the Governor in on the history of Midsouth and how that in 2005 over 700 people from Jackson and surrounding Counties lost their job in one day due to a tragic fire. Judge Gabbard also stressed the fact that the county has a 200,000 square foot concrete pad with loading docks left from the fire, a new water treatment plant for the park, a water tank designated for the park, natural gas, a substation within one half mile of the park for energy needs and a fiber broadband network that has proved to be the fastest internet in Kentucky. Judge Gabbard asked the Governor and his staff for help with better road access into the park to accommodate truck traffic and for help with potential companies that are looking to locate in our region. Judge Gabbard said, “We are close to I-75 and we are ready for potential big manufacturers to locate here. We just need help with getting them here. The companies already working in the park are doing well and we are expecting more growth as time goes on. I was able to speak with the Governor after the meeting and he was impressed with what Jackson County has to offer. I am convinced it was a productive day.”
