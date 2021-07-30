Superintendent Mike Smith and the Board of Education continue to work on the Jackson County Public Schools Re-Opening Plan for the upcoming school year. One of the main goals is to ensure in-person instructional opportunity as much as possible. Avoiding COVID-19 infections and associated quarantines will go a long way toward keeping in-person instruction as an option. However, the plan is becoming more complicated as COVID-19 begins a new surge in the county and the state.
The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports weekly reports on the status of COVID-19 in Jackson County, Clay County, and Rockcastle County. Both Jackson County and Clay County are currently considered in the Red Zone due to the high incident rate of positive COVID-19 infections.
The following data was collected from the week of Saturday, July 17th to Friday, July 23rd. The next update will be on Monday, August 2nd.
Jackson County
Confirmed: 20**
Probable: 19
Recovered: 8
Deaths: 0
** This includes 6 residents and 4 employees of Jackson Manor testing positive for COVID-19.
Clay County
Total Confirmed: 101
Community Confirmed: 82
Clay County Detention Center Cluster: 19
Probable: 13
Recovered: 40
Deaths: 0
Making the situation even more precarious is the presence of a new variant of the virus referred to as the Delta Variant. The Delta Variant produces a viral load that is significantly higher than the original virus. This makes it much more contagious and deadlier. Luckily, the current vaccines seem to be effective in minimizing the risk of infection and also reducing the viral load if a breakthrough infection does occur. This reduces the symptoms as well as lowering the degree of contagion. Unfortunately, Jackson County has a very low vaccination rate (23%) which means most people (77%) are vulnerable to this more contagious variant.
Gov. Beshear and the state officials agreed Kentucky’s challenge is that the delta variant spreads quickly and aggressively among unvaccinated people of all ages. Without mitigation efforts, they expect the delta variant will spread quickly through unvaccinated classrooms and throughout buildings resulting in large, frequent quarantines of students and staff.
Gov. Andy Beshear shared new masking recommendations for K-12 schools in response to the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant.
“Our priority is our kids,” said Gov. Beshear. “How we make decisions has to come from one simple place: What gives us the best chance to have our kids in school the maximum number of days in the midst of a pandemic? That is our North Star.”
The Governor was joined by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass and Kentucky Board of Education Chair Lu Young.
Therefore, the Governor recommended the following:
- School districts should require all unvaccinated students and unvaccinated adults to wear a mask when in classrooms and other indoor school settings;
- School districts should require all students under 12 years of age to wear a mask when in classrooms and other indoor school settings; and
- School districts wishing to optimize safety and minimize risk of educational and athletic disruption should require all students and all adults to wear a mask while in classrooms and other indoor school settings.
All students under 12 are advised to wear a mask because there is no vaccine available for them yet.
“Those working in and learning in our schools know what to do to keep in-person learning going and to do so safely. We have already definitively proven that,” said Commissioner Glass. “Now as conditions have shifted again with the rise of the delta variant and reinfections, we need to call once again upon your courage, dedication and commitment to keep our schools open for school this fall.”
“I want to thank elected school board officials for consistently rising to the challenges that we’ve faced throughout this pandemic,” said Chair Young. “You have maintained a laser-like focus on the best interests, safety and health of the children in our districts and you’ve proven that we can put these kind of return-to-school guidelines in place successfully.”
