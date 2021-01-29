Starting last week (Thursday, January 21), the Cumberland Valley District Health Department began vaccinating K-12 school staff in Clay, Jackson, and Rockcastle Counties. The first week, they completed Clay County schools. The week of January 25th, they will provide vaccinations for Jackson County schools. Superintendent Mike Smith reported: “Jackson County Public Schools had approximately 48% of our staff request the COVID-19 vaccination. The initial vaccination for all staff will be given on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Central Office. We have a good plan that has been developed in collaboration with the Cumberland Valley Health Department directed by Mrs. Christie Green and Mrs. Angela Thacker. Both Mrs. Green and Mrs. Thacker have been very good to work with. We feel that having the opportunity to offer the COVID-19 vaccination to our staff allows us the ability to continue offering the Hybrid Instructional Model (both in person traditional instruction and virtual instruction), by increasing immunity within our schools and community. It is our hope to be able to have our students safely return to the Traditional In-person model that we had prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic. As always, a priority for Jackson County Public Schools is the safety, health and well-being of our students and staff.”
The week of February 1st, they will vaccinate at Rockcastle County schools. Vaccination appointments for K-12 school staff in these counties 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚 from vaccination appointments completed at our district health departments. If you are a K-12 school staff member in Clay, Jackson, and Rockcastle Counties, 𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙩 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 (𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙝 𝙙𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩) for more information on vaccination details.
The vaccine doses the health department are receiving from the state are designated 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙛𝙛 𝙤𝙣𝙡𝙮. Unfortunately at this time they are not able to expand more fully into Phase 1B, which includes first responders and anyone over the age of 70. While they will receive second (or booster) doses for those who have already gotten their first dose, they do not anticipate receiving additional first doses until early February. The Health Department is truly sorry for this and they are hoping for better news soon. Once they know when they will receive more vaccines for first doses, they will let everyone know how to schedule appointments and other important information. The COVID-19 vaccination response is a rapidly evolving situation, and when they receive more information, they will pass it along through our social media channels and local newspaper.
Governor Beshear praised our educators saying, “From adapting to new instruction modes to help our children learn, to packing and delivering meals to ensure no child went hungry and so much more, our educators and school staffers have stepped up in countless ways to help during this pandemic. The entire commonwealth owes all our teachers, bus drivers and school staff a tremendous debt of gratitude. Now, once again, they are answering the call as we prioritize their vaccinations in an effort to get our schools fully reopened. On behalf of everyone in the commonwealth, we thank you.”
Kentucky is among only 19 U.S. states – and the only state in the region – that continues to prioritize vaccinations for all K-12 staffers. In addition, Kentucky is the only state with plans to finish the first round of these vaccinations by the end of the first week in February.
Following the Governor’s call to prioritize educators, the Kentucky Department for Public Health organized a K-12 school vaccinator for all 120 counties, and vaccinations started last week. The Governor thanked Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack for helping develop the special program for educators as well as education leaders and regional vaccine partners for their support in making the program a success.
“We are grateful that Governor Beshear and our public health officials have prioritized Kentucky’s educators and staff in this vaccination process,” said Jason E. Glass, Kentucky Commissioner of Education. “Doing so will allow us to restore more consistent in-person learning and making sure the Commonwealth's children have the learning experiences they deserve."
Kentucky Vaccine Update
In the state’s vaccination plan, K-12 staff are in the second phase, following health care professionals and long-term care and assisted living facility residents and staff.
Gov. Beshear said on Monday that Kentucky is working to become the fastest state to vaccinate school staff so that all schools can safely reopen for in-person classes.
The Governor announced that Kentucky has administered 88% of all initial vaccine doses sent to the state’s vaccination program.
“Just last week, we administered the most doses we ever have, including second doses – 93,499 – and vaccinated the most people we ever have with initial doses – 82,511 people,” said Gov. Beshear. “The problem here is supply, supply, supply. We can vaccinate 250,000 Kentuckians per week, and we’re still building up our capabilities, but we’re only getting 56,000 new doses per week from the federal government.
“Fortunately, we believe that all long-term care facilities, skilled nursing homes and assisted living facilities have received their first doses of the vaccine. If there is any remaining facility that has not received it, call the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and we will make sure to raise that with CVS or Walgreens so we can correct it immediately.”
This Thursday, the Governor will provide an update on how Kentuckians in Phase 1A, 1B and 1C can sign up for an appointment at new regional Kroger vaccination centers as well as other partner locations.
