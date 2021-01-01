KSP Trooper Scott Townsley and Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs were simply making small talk at the intersection of Quail Road and Ingram Road when Charles J. Holtz, 42, of Louisville pulled up beside them in his 2012 Malibu Chevrolet to join in the conversation. Trooper Townsley observed that Holtz wasn’t wearing a seat belt. When asked to produce his driver’s license, Holtz said he didn’t have them with him. Holtz did provide his social security number and when Trooper Townsley ran it through KSP Post 7 it was discovered that Holtz had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Holtz was asked to exit the vehicle and a search of his person did not reveal any illegal items. Holtz was placed under arrest and handcuffed. A wrecker service was summoned to retrieve his car. Deputy Isaacs was asked to deploy his K-9 partner, Gina. for a free air sniff around the vehicle. K-9 Gina gave a positive alert to the nodor of illegal drugs at the passenger side front door. Trooper Townsley began a search on the driver’s side and located a loose factory plastic panel next to the gas pedal. Townsley removed the panel and observed that it was being held on by a modified fastener made of velcro. Inside the compartment he observed a digital scale contained within it. He also observed a black plastic container in another open compartment near the compartment containing the digital scales. The black plastic container appeared to have a magnet on it.
Trooper Townsley asked Deputy Isaacs to see if he could remove the similar panel located on the passenger side. Deputy Isaacs removed the panel noting that it was also being held by a modified velcro fastener. Deputy Isaacs removed a black plastic container that contained several clear plastic bags with a crystal substance inside that appeared to be methamphetamine. Also Located in the container was a clear glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine and several small empty clear plastic bags with some of the bags having pieces torn off. Trooper Townsley noted in the uniform citation that this is consistent with trafficking methamphetamine.
Holtz was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or > (>= 2 grams methamphetamine), failure to wear seat belts, no operator/moped license, and drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.
Holtz appeared in District Court before Judge Allen Roberts on Monday for a preliminary hearing. Holtz had pled “not guilty” to the charges in an earlier court appearance. The court determined that probable cause had been found as to the trafficking charge and bound the case over to a grand jury. Holtz was ordered to appear in Circuit Court on April 6, 2021 to answer any indictment generated by the grand jury. Holtz remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $75,000 cash bond while awaiting the next court appearance.
