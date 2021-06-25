According to the uniform citation supplied by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office KSP Trooper Bowling arrested Jeremy Smith, 44, of Tyner, KY on June 15, 2021 at the junction of HWY 290 and Road 19 for an active arrest warrant. While on patrol with KSP Trooper R. Bowling, Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs had his K-9 partner Gina conduct an exterior sniff of the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that Smith was operating. Between the open driver’s door and the left rear wheel K9 Gina displayed as final alert to the odor of illegal drugs by a “sit and stare” with her nose pointed at the side of the vehicle.
On the frame of the vehicle inside the right rear spring hanger Deputy Isaacs located a black magnet box. Inside the box was a baggy with 3.86 grams (including baggy weight) of a crystal substance (suspected to be methamphetamine), one glass meth pipe, one empty baggy, and digital scales.
While arresting Mr. Smith, Trooper Bowling located an envelope in Mr. Smith’s left front pant pocket that contained $5,750. Mr. Smith also had $39 in his wallet. Smith stated that he had no knowledge of the black magnet box that was located under his truck.
While conducting a search of the vehicle, Trooper Bowling located two prescription bottles in the center console. One bottle was labeled Alprazolam (Xanax). There were 49 Alprazolam pills in the bottle. However, there were also 19 round orange pills that Mr. Smith stated was Klonopin in the same container. The second container was labeled phentermine (Adipex). Inside this container were 5 pill-form phentermine pills and 4 capsule-form phentermine capsules.
Smith was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with controlled substance prescription not in original container, 1st and trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater (< 2 grams methamphetamine).
On Monday, Mr. Smith appeared in District Court for arraignment before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis where he entered a plea of not guilty. The court established a $10,000 cash bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for June 28, 2021. Smith was released on bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
