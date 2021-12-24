For the second time this year a prominent member of the state government has visited McKee. Earlier, Secretary of State Michael Adams visited McKee to explain Kentucky’s new election law. On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron made a visit to the Jackson County Extension Office. Local county officials, local State officials, and local business leaders were in attendance for the “meet and greet” opportunity. Cameron is the 51st Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He is the first African American independently elected to statewide office in Kentucky's history and the first Republican elected to the Attorney General's office since 1948.
Jackson County Republican Party Chairman Dana Douglas introduced Cameron to those in attendance. Cameron spoke of the settlement his office has reached in court with opioid pharmaceutical companies. The drug crisis in Kentucky is the public safety challenge of our lifetime said Attorney General Cameron. I remain committed to using every resource available to combat this epidemic. In 2020 alone, drug overdose deaths in Kentucky increased by nearly 50%. This scourge, brought on by the opioid epidemic, exacerbated by deadly fentanyl, and continuing with the threat of methamphetamines, must be ended.
In July of 2021, after long and hard-fought negotiations, the Attorney General's office reached a historic agreement with opioid companies for their role in fueling the opioid epidemic. This agreement was reached with opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson, as well as Johnson & Johnson, for its role in manufacturing and marketing opioids. The agreement returns more than $460 million to the Commonwealth and provides state and local governments with substantial funds to help Kentuckians who struggle with addiction by supporting opioid abatement programs.
During the 2021 legislative session, Attorney General Cameron joined forces with legislators, KLC, and KACo to support House Bill 427, which is a collaborative agreement among the Commonwealth and local governments to distribute the settlement proceeds from lawsuits against certain manufacturers and distributors of opioids. The bill unanimously passed both the House and the Senate and distributes 50% of any settlement proceeds to the Commonwealth, which will be managed by the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory, and 50% of any settlement proceeds to local governments. This bill also includes certification and reporting requirements that will help prevent fraud and waste, ensuring every dollar ends up where it is needed most.
Local business leader Judy Schmitt asked about the status of the federal mandate requiring federal contract workers to be vaccinated. A federal district court granted Attorney General Cameron’s request to halt the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors until the case can be fully litigated in court. The preliminary injunction, issued in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, stops the mandate from taking effect in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.
“A federal court halted the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors,” said Attorney General Cameron. “This is a significant ruling because it gives immediate relief from the federal government’s vaccine requirement to Kentuckians who either contract with the federal government or work for a federal contractor. Ultimately, these issues will be resolved before the US Supreme Court.”
