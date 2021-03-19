Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack recognized the milestone of 1 million Kentuckians being vaccinated during a ceremony at the state Capitol on Monday. “This is truly both a miracle of modern medicine and tribute to so many Kentuckians whose tireless work made this possible,” said Gov. Beshear. “This milestone brings us hope after losing nearly 5,000 of our beloved family members, friends and neighbors to COVID-19. Think about how far we have come in our ability to fight this virus, and how fast.”
The first COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in Kentucky were administered to health care workers on Dec. 14. Now, three months later, health care heroes have vaccinated 1 million Kentuckians including every state educator that opted to take the vaccine.
Just days before the first Kentuckians were vaccinated, the state was reporting more than 3,500 new daily COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate close to 9%. As the millionth Kentuckian is vaccinated today, the state’s positivity rate is below 4% and Gov. Beshear reported just 445 new cases on Sunday, marking Kentucky’s ninth straight week of declining cases.
Even though the merits of the vaccine are being touted by President Biden and former President Trump (Even though President Trump had already contracted COVID-19 in the Fall of 2020, he received his vaccine in early January before leaving office), there is some hesitancy by people to take it. While every teacher and school administrator in Jackson County was offered the vaccine early to facilitate getting kids safely back in school, only approximately 48% actually volunteered to receive the vaccination. This hesitancy is prompting discussions in the Kentucky Legislature. The debate focuses on the well-documented merits of vaccines as they relate to public health (Vaccines have all but eliminated several deadly diseases such as smallpox and polio) and the concerns over civil liberty.
Senate Bill 8, sponsored by Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, would allow adults. emancipated minors and parents making decisions for their children to opt out of mandatory vaccines in an epidemic for religious grounds, medical reasons or a "conscientiously held belief."
Republican Rep. Kim Moser's speech for the bill, saw the chair of the House Health and Family Services Committee talking more about the virtues of vaccines than the importance of individual liberties. After referring to Kentucky's poor health and giving some recent history of vaccines, Moser, a retired nurse from Taylor Mill, said, "Vaccines are meticulously researched, and have been proven safe. It is imperative that our citizens understand the realities of these diseases when deciding whether or not to get a vaccine. Civil discourse has been strained this year and with mandates being opposed, the result has been an erosion of public trust. This has influenced vaccine hesitancy and I understand that. So it is critical that we get back to a place where we are listening and we are being civil in our approach to resolving differences and come to a better understanding of disease prevention and public health protections.Personal civil liberties must be balanced with the rights of persons not to be infected and likely killed by a deadly disease, especially if they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. This legislation would expand those exemptions to adults with a conscientious objection during an epidemic. But we must all be mindful of the risks not only to ourselves, but to others when we make these decisions. Vaccines do save lives, they prevent the spread of dangerous diseases. That being said, individuals should talk to their doctor to decide if this is a safe vaccine for them. Ask your trusted healthcare provider to help you interpret research data and articles that you may read."
The bill does not change any current school immunization requirements, which already allow exemptions for medical or religious reasons only, nor does it impact any workplace requirements.
Wilson has said he supports vaccinations, but filed the bill because of the concerns of so many people who had reached out to him who were concerned that they would be required to take a vaccine. An old state law allows the health department to mandate vaccines "in the event of an epidemic in a given area." However, Gov. Andy Beshear has already said he does not plan to mandate the Covid-19 vaccine. In addition, Rep. Moser clarified that federal law prohibits any vaccine approved under emergency-use authorization, like the current Covid-19 vaccines, to be mandated under federal law.
In compliance with a suggestion made by Rep. Marzian D-Louisville, Moser said the Cabinet for Health and Family Services had agreed to create an educational document to give people who opt out of getting a vaccine during an epidemic with information about the vaccine and the reason for it, as they do now for parents who opt their children out of vaccines for medical or religious reasons.
The bill passed the House 77-20 with a committee substitute that changes the phrase "medical provider" to "health-care provider." If the Senate approves the change, the bill would go to the Governor for signature. If not, the House could agree to drop the change. If it did not, the bill would go to a House-Senate conference committee that could rewrite it completely.
