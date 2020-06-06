The sports world has been mostly dormant since the middle of March due to COVID-19. Since then, athletes, parents, fans, media, and everyone has wondered if sports would ever return, or at the very least wondered how different sport may look when it does resume. Summer break is usually a time for high school and middle school football coaches to prepare their teams for the season that begins just as school starts. The high school volleyball team also begins their season just as school starts (if not prior to the start of classes). This year the coaches and teams are left with a lot of uncertainty about how to proceed while keeping the students, the coaches, their families and the community safe during a highly contagious pandemic.
After last week high school athletics is a step closer to returning. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Board of Control voted last week to eliminate the summer dead period, which would have taken place from June 25 to July 9. The board saw no need for a two-week summer dead period, stated that the student-athletes have already been on a nearly two-month dead period.
The KHSAA Board of Control voted to allow high school sports to return in 3 phases.
• Phase 1 (June 1-June 14) - In person or virtual meetings only - using state social distancing and other state guidelines for gatherings. No physical athletic activity during Part 1.
• Phase 2 (June 15-June 28) - Conditioning type activity and some sport specific activity can begin using state social distancing and other state guidelines for gatherings.
• Phase 3 (June 29-July 12) - Conditioning type activity continues and sport specific activity can continue and even increase for certain sports. All of this will be done using state social distancing and other state guidelines for gatherings.
Starting Monday, June 1, coaches can start meeting with players in groups of 10 or less. No athletic activity is permitted until June 15. However, those practices will still be restricted to 10 players or fewer.
On June 25, all sports can practice with up to 50 people. Players will have to be divided into groups of 10.
The KHSAA says “high touch” sports such as football, soccer, volleyball, basketball and wrestling will not be able to practice game-type situations during these phases. Guidance was also issued for the use of weight rooms that apply to all three phases.
Phase 1 Requirements issued by the KHSAA and imposed on schools, coaches and student-athletes are listed below:
• Coronavirus Dead Period Shifts to Local School System Control.
• All activity on a member school (or affiliated middle school) campus must be approved by the local board of education through the Superintendent of Schools and in consultation with the local health department.
• Focus should be on acquiring appropriate PPE, signage and other cleaning supplies per CDC guidelines as well as contacting local Health Department to share plans and a process for communication as necessary, and analyzing the ability of the school or school system to adhere to adopted local guidelines developed in compliance with all other guidance.
• Restrictions remain in place for practice and competition (or simulated competition) per the Governor’s order on youth sport. However, in person, face to face meetings may be conducted.
• School coaches and representatives can have face- to-face contact with students, but no practices are allowed.
• All published social distancing guidelines should be required if such activity is conducted and all references to Social Distancing shall include the CDC guidance as well as the Governor’s guidance contained in the May 22 Youth Sports Guidelines, and any locally supplemented requirements.
