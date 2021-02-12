Kentucky is a state that prides itself on the importance of family and faith. However, an ugly truth keeps resurfacing: Tens of thousands of Kentucky children are being harmed — and more than a dozen are being killed each year — by the very people who are supposed to protect them.
A new report shows that Kentucky led the nation in the rate of child maltreatment for the third year in a row. Poverty, substance abuse and mental health problems continue to be key factors in child abuse and neglect. According to the 2020 Annual Report by the Child Fatality and Near Fatality Review Panel these issues seem to persist year after year despite suggested changes that might help families and better protect children.
The Child Fatality and Near Fatality External Review Panel, “the Panel”, was created in 2012, for the purpose of conducting comprehensive reviews of child fatalities and near fatalities suspected to be the result of abuse or neglect. Kentucky Revised Statutes 620.055(1) established the multidisciplinary panel of twenty professionals from the medical, social services, mental health, legal, and law enforcement fields, as well as other professionals who work on behalf of Kentucky’s children. The panel's report comes as an annual federal survey shows Kentucky ranks highest in the nation, with 20.1 cases of child abuse or neglect per 100,000 kids, followed by West Virginia, with 18.7 cases per 100,000 children.
Jackson County has its share of poverty, substance abuse, mental health issues and correlated with those - child abuse issues. However, according to the Panel’s report Jackson County has had only one (1) fatal/near fatal case reported since 2014. For comparison, Laurel County has had 27 cases reported, Madison County reported 10, and Clay County reported 9. Jefferson County led the state with 161 cases reported over the period (2014-2019). White families accounted for 72% of the cases whereas Black families accounted for 15%.
The federal Child Maltreatment annual report, published in January, is based on data from the federal fiscal year 2019. While the report cautions against state-by-state comparisons, (because of varying reporting requirements within states), the trend does reveal that Kentucky has ranked consistently high, in the top 10 for more than a decade.
Kentucky also has high rates of factors associated with child abuse that likely explain its ranking. These factors include substance abuse, domestic violence and one of the highest parental incarceration rates in the country. A top priority for the panel has been reestablishing family drug courts, which bring families affected by addiction into the courts for extensive oversight and treatment. They were closed in 2010 amid state budget cuts. “This is the fifth consecutive year the panel has addressed the need for family drug court expansion," the report said. But after the pandemic struck, lawmakers last year enacted a limited, one-year budget with no funds for family court.
The state reported about 15,000 substantiated cases of child abuse and neglect for the period between July 01, 2018 to June 30, 2019. The Panel has continuously found that children four years of age or younger are at higher risk for a fatal/ near fatal event due to child maltreatment. Since 2014, 78% of all cases reviewed by the Panel were children four years or younger.
The panel's review this year examined cases in the year before the pandemic began in March 2020, isolating many children at home while schools were closed to in-person learning. This has sparked concern by officials who worry child abuse and neglect may be going unreported, since teachers and school officials often initiate these reports.
While this year, the panel report expresses concern about youth suicide, access to firearms and social services staffing, addiction remains an overriding concern. The panel found that in nearly half the 182 cases it reviewed this year, parents or other caregivers had drug or alcohol involvement.
Another main source of concern remains accidental ingestion of drugs by children, particularly in cases in which parents are on medically assisted treatment for addiction.
The panel recommends better practices and oversight of adults with children in the home who are in drug treatment and prescribed medications such as Suboxone, which can lead to overdoses in children.
Other top concerns for the panel:
Child suicides: The panel reviewed 10 such cases involving children age 7 to 16 in which abuse or neglect was suspected, double the five cases that came to its attention in last year's report.
Continued staffing problems at the state's child welfare agency, the Department for Community Based Services, which has struggled to attract and retain social workers.
Access to firearms: Guns were used in eight cases of unintentional injury and two suicides among child cases the panel reviewed.
The annual report noted youth suicide often appeared linked to untreated mental health problems in children. In Kentucky, 48 youths under age 19 took their own lives in 2018.
"Failure to seek mental health treatment for a child with suicidal thoughts is diagnostic of medical neglect," the report said. For example, a 14-year-old who died by suicide had previously reported considering suicide after a "break up" and also had begun "cutting" themselves, the report said. Medical records also said the parents reported a longstanding history of bullying at school, the report said. But there was no record of any mental health treatment for the teen, the report said.
Of the 10 children who took their own lives, eight by hanging and two with a firearm, most had informed someone about their suicidal thoughts, the report said.
The report recommends social service and court officials involved in a child's case "mandate mental health care with the same urgency that they mandate physical health care. "
Staffing among social service workers who investigate child abuse allegations continues to be a problem, the report said.
"It is not uncommon to read cases with multiple worker changes over the case of a single investigation," the report said.
But it said it appears state officials are taking steps to address the staffing shortages and are trying to reduce staff turnover. Funding for additional social workers proposed by Gov. Andy Beshear could also alleviate the problem, it said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.